Iraqi migrant dies of heart attack in Libyan detention

A migrant from Iraq has died of a heart attack while being detained in Libya, the Iraqi embassy in Tripoli has announced.

Ahmed Al Sahaf, the charge d'affaires at the embassy, expressed condolences to the family of the man, Hoger Asu Khader, whose name is Kurdish.

The Libyan authorities informed the embassy about the migrant's death, and the Iraqi mission “has been in touch with the family and is providing necessary assistance”, added Mr Al Sahaf.

Mr Al Sahaf urged Iraqi families “not to resort to illegal migration because of the risks and legal consequences involved”. In recent years, Iraq’s Kurdistan region has emerged as one of the main sources of illegal migration to Europe.

Economic hardship, lack of jobs, political deadlock and fading trust in local authorities have left young people without hope and aspirations of a future in their home towns. Smuggling networks operate openly in parts of the region, promising young people an easy journey and better life in Europe.

Dozens have died while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain. This month, Mr Al Sahaf told The National that illegal migration through Libya has increased due to fragile security, largely from the Kurdistan region.

Last year, the Iraqi embassy helped 68 migrants to return to Kurdistan, he said. A group of 41 others, including four minors, are ready to go back soon, he added.

The EU has provided funding for Libyan coast guards to help stem the flow of people. Human rights campaigners have expressed concern over conditions in Libyan detention centres though.

