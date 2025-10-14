US President Donald Trump called on Iran's leaders to 'quit funding their militant proxies'. AFP
US President Donald Trump called on Iran's leaders to 'quit funding their militant proxies'. AFP
US President Donald Trump called on Iran's leaders to 'quit funding their militant proxies'. AFP
US President Donald Trump called on Iran's leaders to 'quit funding their militant proxies'. AFP

News

MENA

Iran dismisses Donald Trump's call to make peace with US and Israel

Foreign Ministry says US President's words inconsistent with America's 'hostile' behaviour

The National

October 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iran has dismissed a call to make peace with Washington made by Donald Trump, saying the US President's words were at odds with his policy after the American bombing of the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said Mr Trump's desire for peace and dialogue contradicted Washington's "hostile and criminal behaviour" towards Iran.

Mr Trump addressed Israel's parliament on Monday during a trip to the Middle East to cement a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. The agreement has brought a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Hamas is part of a network of Iranian proxy groups around the region engaged in anti-Israeli militancy. Mr Trump in his speech told Iran's leaders "to renounce terrorists, stop threatening their neighbours, quit funding their militant proxies and finally recognise Israel's right to exist".

But he also extended a hand to the country, saying he believed Iran would eventually make peace with Washington.

Iran's Foreign Ministry dismissed that possibility.

"How can one attack the residential areas and nuclear facilities of a country in the midst of political negotiations, kill more than 1,000 people including innocent women and children, and then demand peace and friendship?" the ministry said.

In June, the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites as part of a 12-day war between Tehran and Israel, a major US ally. Israel and the US accuse Iran of seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, a claim Tehran denies. The war derailed high-level talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear energy programme.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rebuffed Mr Trump's claims of proxies and sponsoring terrorism, calling his remarks "irresponsible and shameful".

It accused the US of being "a leading producer of terrorism and a supporter of the terrorist and genocidal Zionist regime", referring to Israel. "The United States ... has no moral authority to accuse others," the ministry said.

VEZEETA PROFILE

Date started: 2012

Founder: Amir Barsoum

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: HealthTech / MedTech

Size: 300 employees

Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018)

Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

You might also like
Emergency

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry 

Rating: 2/5

BRIEF SCORES:

Toss: Nepal, chose to field

UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23

Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17

Result: UAE won by 21 runs

Series: UAE lead 1-0

Main report
How to protect yourself when air quality drops

Install an air filter in your home.

Close your windows and turn on the AC.

Shower or bath after being outside.

Wear a face mask.

Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor.

If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

While you're here
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
RESULTS

Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO

Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke

Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke

Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO

Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision

Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision

Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO

Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts)

Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB)

Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision

Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke

Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO

Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

Our commentary on Brexit
more from Patrick Noack
Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company%20profile%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Community Shield info

Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time)

Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte

Referee Bobby Madley

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: October 14, 2025, 7:45 AM
IranUSIsrael