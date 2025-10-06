Donald Trump calls on negotiators to 'move fast' to end Gaza war

US President Donald Trump has called on negotiators to “move fast” to end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza as delegations from Hamas, Israel and the US prepare to convene in Egypt for talks on Monday.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday night that “there have been very positive discussions with Hamas” and other parties regarding freeing hostages and ending the war.

The talks were “proceeding rapidly”, he said, adding that “the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast”.

Envoys from Hamas, Israel and the US are set to meet in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, on the eve of the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that caused the war.

Both Hamas and Israel have responded positively to Mr Trump's road map to end the fighting and release captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, though the details still need to be finalised.

Mr Trump has sent two emissaries to help finalise the deal: his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Hamas's chief negotiator, Khalil Al Hayya, arrived in Egypt late on Sunday at the head of the group's delegation, Hamas said.

The Israeli delegation will depart for Egypt on Monday, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu has said he hopes the hostages will be released within days.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza ahead of the discussions, saying “you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes”.

