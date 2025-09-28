Dozens killed in crush at election rally in India

Dozens of people have been killed in a stampede in India during an election rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The Tamil star said his “heart is shattered” after the crowd crush in Tamil Nadu. The state's chief minister said 39 people were dead and more than 50 were injured.

The dead included nine children. Vijay has drawn massive crowds to his rallies since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, last year, taking aim at Tamil Nadu's leaders as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Footage carried by Indian media showed thousands of people surrounding a campaign bus where Vijay, whose full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekha, was giving a speech. He threw water bottles to fainting supporters and called for police help when the crowd became uncontrollable.

“I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives,” the actor said. “I pray for a speedy recovery for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.”

Relatives gathered at a mortuary in Tamil Nadu after the stampede at an election rally. Reuters

Mr Modi said “the unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening”.

A retired judge has been asked to investigate the incident. Bereaved families will be awarded a million Indian rupees ($11,280) each.

It is not the first time Vijay’s rallies have faced safety concerns. At least six deaths were reported in the media after the first meeting of his political party when it was launched in October last year.

Despite police-imposed restrictions, including limits on convoy size and venue changes, the sheer scale of turnout has repeatedly overwhelmed local infrastructure.

Deadly crowd incidents are a relatively frequent occurrence in India. Eleven people were crushed to death in June during celebrations by cricket fans after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League.

A stampede at India's Kumbh Mela religious fair in January killed 30 people and injured several others. In July last year, 121 people were killed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh during a Hindu religious gathering.