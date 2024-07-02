At least 27 people killed in stampede at religious gathering in India

At least 27 people were killed in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India on Tuesday.

About 100 others were injured as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate the Hindu deity Lord Shiva in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, about 200km south of the Indian capital New Delhi.

“There was a prayer congregation when a stampede occurred,” regional police official Rajesh Kumar said. “Twenty-seven bodies have been brought to the hospital.”

Local media reports said more than 5,000 people were packed into a small hall with a narrow exit when the stampede occurred.

Images on social media showed bodies lying on the ground as the injured were taken away in vans. Most of the victims appeared to be women and children.

Relatives of the injured said there was a delay in taking them for treatment.

“The incident occurred an hour ago but there is no doctor, no one to look after the injured. So many people have died. It is a failure of the administration,” a bereaved family member told local media.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and said the cause of the incident would be investigated.

Officials had been instructed to “conduct relief and rescue operations on [a] war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured”, Mr Adityanath said on X.