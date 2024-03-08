At least 14 children electrocuted in Shivratri procession in western India

At least 14 children were severely injured after being electrocuted during a Hindu religious procession in western India on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in Kota district, Rajasthan, when an iron pole being carried by one of the children touched an overhead electricity wire, police said.

A procession was under way to celebrate Shivratri, a festival dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Shiva.

“A child was carrying an iron pipe of 20-22 feet that touched the high-tension wire,” Amrita Duhan, the district's senior police officer, said. "In an attempt to save that child, all the children present were electrocuted."

One suffered 100 per cent burn injuries and another 50 per cent burn injuries, with both now in serious condition, Ms Duhan said.

“An investigation has been launched. The priority is to give them proper treatment.”

Ms Duhan said that apart from a 25 year old, all the victims were 14 or younger.

Hindus across the country were celebrating the wedding of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati on Friday. In many parts of the country, devotees take part in processions carrying religious flags and singing devotional songs.

Performers dressed up as Hindu deities parade on foot or on horseback.