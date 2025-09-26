Is the recovery of the Egyptian pound being felt in Egyptian pockets?

Egypt’s government is proclaiming the end of an economic crisis that has plagued the country since 2022.

A strengthening Egyptian pound and falling inflation have been touted as evidence of recovery, but analysts say the picture is far more complex and that better times remain out of reach for millions financially.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly declared last month that the “economic crisis is over,” saying Egypt would not seek further financing from the International Monetary Fund beyond a current $8 billion loan.

The Egyptian pound gained 5.25 per cent in value against the US dollar between January and September, while inflation – which had peaked above 35 per cent in early 2024 – is now at its lowest since early 2022.

That was when Russia invaded Ukraine, dealing a shock to the world economy and especially to countries such as Egypt that imported wheat from the war zone.

Moreover, Egypt's government has touted progress in reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio, which is projected to drop to 80 per cent by next year, down from a high of 97 per cent. Agricultural exports have also increased by more than half a million tonnes in a year.

The Egyptian pound has gained in value against the US dollar this year. EPA

Despite these claims of recovery, the overall picture is far murkier. Analysts argue that Egypt’s economic progress is fragile, with the government's reform programme falling short of its goals.

Mohamed Ragab, an economic analyst, told The National that while reforms have helped stabilise the economy after a financial crisis worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war, the country is effectively “back to where it was in 2016”.

That was when Egypt first turned to the IMF for assistance, with a promise to loosen state control over the economy and foster private-sector growth, objectives that have been routinely postponed until now.

While the government has made some progress, such as floating the Egyptian pound, the state's "overwhelming presence in the economy continues to repel many investors who value competitiveness”, Mr Ragab said. “A real recovery won’t start until the government steps back and allows the private sector to thrive.”

The IMF itself has expressed concern over Egypt’s slow progress on reforms. As part of a four-year $8 billion loan programme, it told Egypt to sell dozens of state and military-owned companies to attract foreign investment. However, little progress has been made and the IMF has withheld a fifth tranche of funding.

Despite the criticism, some signs of progress are undeniable. Egypt has recorded significant growth in exports, particularly in agriculture and in engineering products, where they rose by 15 per cent in the first half of this year.

Egypt's central bank has cut interest rates three times this year after maintaining a strict approach since the IMF deal began. Lending rates have dropped from 27.5 per cent to 22 per cent, making financing more affordable for businesses.

“These rate cuts have helped exporters by lowering borrowing costs, enabling them to grow production and compete more effectively in global markets,” Mr Ragab said.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly says the country's economic crisis is at an end. EPA

However, central bank data suggests Egypt’s reliance on short-term debt instruments remains a concern. Public debt matures in just over a year and a half on average, only a slight increase on 2024.

Analysts also attribute part of Egypt’s recovery to external factors, particularly the weakening US dollar. This has strengthened the Egyptian pound and eased some pressure on the economy.

“I think the reality is that some of the recovery can be attributed to the government’s efforts and some of it is due to the dollar’s weakness,” Mr Ragab said. “The important thing now is for the government to build on this relative stability with more structural reforms to ensure a sustainable recovery.”

While the government celebrates its accomplishments, the average citizen has yet to feel the effects of the so-called recovery. Economic problems, which caused prices of basic goods doubled or tripled, still blight millions of Egyptians.

While inflation dropped to 12 per cent last month, prices for certain goods are still increasing, though at a lower rate than before.

Inflation in Egypt remains high despite falling from a peak above 35 per cent. Reuters

“Essential goods are still far out of reach for most people,” Abdalla Nasef, a political analyst, told The National. “The government’s declaration of victory does not reflect the reality on the ground, where citizens are struggling with stagnant wages and unaffordable prices.”

Mr Nasef argued that the government’s focus on macroeconomic indicators, such as the debt-to-GDP ratio and export growth, ignores the experience of ordinary Egyptians. He called for greater transparency, particularly regarding how the government is financing the so-called recovery.

“Citizens deserve clear answers about where the money is coming from, how it is being spent and who ultimately benefits,” Mr Nasef said. “So far, much of this recovery seems to rest on opaque deals, like the sale of state assets, raising questions about the sustainability of the government’s strategy.”

For millions of Egyptians, the economic crisis is far from over and the success of any recovery will ultimately depend on whether it improves their daily lives.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Bridgerton%20season%20three%20-%20part%20one %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicola%20Coughlan%2C%20Luke%20Newton%2C%20Jonathan%20Bailey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

%3Cp%3EThe%20Punishment%20of%20Luxury%3Cbr%3EOMD%3Cbr%3E100%25%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20results%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20beat%20UAE%20by%20six%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EZimbabwe%20beat%20UAE%20by%20eight%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20beat%20Netherlands%20by%2010%20wickets%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20v%20Vanuatu%2C%20Thursday%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20v%20Netherlands%2C%207.30pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGroup%20B%20table%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1)%20Ireland%203%203%200%206%20%2B2.407%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Netherlands%203%202%201%204%20%2B1.117%0D%3Cbr%3E3)%20UAE%203%201%202%202%200.000%0D%3Cbr%3E4)%20Zimbabwe%204%201%203%202%20-0.844%0D%3Cbr%3E5)%20Vanuatu%203%201%202%202%20-2.180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A