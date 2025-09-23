Israel closes only occupied West Bank-Jordan border crossing

Israel has ordered the closure of the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, according to Palestinian and Jordanian authorities.

The move will likely indefinitely entrap millions of Palestinian West Bank residents, the vast majority of whom do not have permission to leave the area by other crossings.

Nazmi Muhanna, head of the Palestinian General Authority for Borders and Crossings, said Israel had informed the agency of its decision, which comes into effect on Wednesday.

The Facebook account for Jordan's public security authority said passenger and cargo crossings would be closed “until further notice”.

This crossing is the only route Palestinians can use to travel internationally. It is also used by diplomats and foreigners as an alternative to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Its closure comes shortly after a number of western nations recognised a Palestinian state − to which Israel has vowed a harsh response.

Israeli media reported that the closure order came from the country’s political leadership. Officials managing the crossing “have not yet received an explanation for the closure”, said Itay Blumenthal, a military correspondent for Channel 11.

Israel had only partially reopened the crossing days ago, following an attack in the area that killed two Israelis last week. The crossing is used to transport aid into Gaza.

Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti said the decision “practically imprisons the whole Palestinian population in the West Bank”.

