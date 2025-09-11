Syrian forces raided a suspected Hezbollah cell in the Damascus suburbs. Photo: Syrian Interior Ministry
Syria seizes rockets in raid on Hezbollah cell

Lebanese militant group was allied with former regime of Bashar Al Assad

September 11, 2025

Syria has arrested members of Hezbollah in a raid against the militant group that supported the former regime of Bashar Al Assad in Damascus.

Rocket launchers and ammunition were seized from a suspected Hezbollah cell in the Damascus suburbs. The cell was broken up after "close monitoring" by Syria's new authorities under President Ahmad Al Shara, the Interior Ministry said.

It alleged that members of the cell had been trained in Lebanon, Hezbollah's base, and were planning to "carry out operations inside Syrian territory". Several people were arrested in what authorities called a "high-precision operation" in the towns of Sasa and Kanaker.

Hezbollah denied the allegations. The group "has no presence or activity on Syrian territory, and is keen to ensure the stability of Syria and the security of its people",

Syria said the haul of weapons included 19 Grad rockets, a Soviet-era weapon used by Iran and allies such as Hezbollah and Hamas. It also contained rocket launchers, anti-armour missiles, small arms and ammunition, Syrian authorities said.

The case "has been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action," said Brig Gen Ahmad Al Dalati, the commander of security forces near Damascus. He said authorities "continue to investigate the detainees to uncover their full connections and objectives".

Hezbollah fought on behalf of the Assad government during the Syrian civil war that began in 2011. But as Hezbollah reeled from a war with Israel last year, it could not rescue Mr Al Assad from being overthrown in a rebel offensive in December.

The Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem initially signalled an open mind towards Syria's new rulers, saying Hezbollah "cannot judge these new forces until they stabilise". But Mr Al Shara's government has since accused Hezbollah of working with traffickers of drugs and weapons at the Lebanese border.

Mr Al Shara's government is battling to reassert central control of Syria after several armed groups carved out patches of territory during the war. It has also embarked on a manhunt for Assad regime loyalists, with several arrested.

But Mr Al Shara's consolidation drive has been beset by problems such as clashes with Kurdish fighters and violence in the southern Sweida province, the heartland of the Druze minority. Israel bombed Damascus in July in response to a government offensive in Sweida.

Hezbollah is meanwhile resisting a plan by Lebanon's government to take away its weapons, under pressure from the US and Israel.

Updated: September 11, 2025, 12:19 PM`
