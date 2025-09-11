Samir Hulileh spoke publicly in August about his plans for Gaza after Israel ends its war against Hamas. Photo: SNA
Palestinian forces arrest US-backed potential candidate for Gaza governor

Businessman Samir Hulileh reportedly accused of 'sowing sectarian divides' among Palestinian society

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

September 11, 2025

Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank have arrested a prominent businessman who says he is a candidate for governor of post-war Gaza with US backing.

Samir Hulileh was arrested on Wednesday in the city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, according to Palestinian media.

There was no official confirmation of his arrest from the PA, but Palestinian media said he had been detained for “sowing sectarian divides” after returning to Ramallah from a trip abroad.

“The public prosecution has extended Samir Hulileh's detention to 15 days pending investigation,” a source close to the Palestinian administration told The National.

Mr Hulileh spoke publicly in August about his plans for Gaza after Israel ends its war against Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli bombardment and ground operations have devastated the coastal enclave, with at least 64,718 Palestinians killed and 163,859 others injured since the war began on October 7, 2023 with a Hamas attack on Israel.

The PA at the time denied that anyone had been formally selected to lead Gaza and condemned what it called the “disgraceful” actions of a Palestinian businessman for putting his name forward as a potential governor. In a statement, it demanded that Mr Hulileh “stop spreading lies” or risk being held liable.

Mr Hulileh has previously served as the cabinet secretary of the PA and held roles in the Ministry of Economy.

In an interview with The National in August, Mr Hulileh expressed his frustration with the PA's lack of action on Gaza.

“They have been hiding for two years,” he said when asked why he had been approached by the US for the governor's job, instead of the Palestinian government.

Mr Hulileh's arrest was condemned in Palestinian and some Israeli circles as a crackdown on people with differing opinions.

Palestinian commentator Hassan Asfour called the move “utterly disgraceful” and said it showed weakness by the PA.

“A coward in taking a personal stand will not be brave in protecting a people and a cause,” he said in a statement on X.

Former Israeli negotiator Gershon Baskin said Mr Hulileh's arrest was “illegal” and counter to human rights and the interests of the Palestinian people.

Mr Baskin said he had known Mr Hulileh since 1989 and described him as a person with an “impeccable background and history”.

There was no immediate comment from the US on Mr Hulileh's arrest.

Updated: September 11, 2025, 3:15 PM`
PalestineIsrael