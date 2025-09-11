Palestinian forces arrest US-backed potential candidate for Gaza governor

Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank have arrested a prominent businessman who says he is a candidate for governor of post-war Gaza with US backing.

Samir Hulileh was arrested on Wednesday in the city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, according to Palestinian media.

There was no official confirmation of his arrest from the PA, but Palestinian media said he had been detained for “sowing sectarian divides” after returning to Ramallah from a trip abroad.

“The public prosecution has extended Samir Hulileh's detention to 15 days pending investigation,” a source close to the Palestinian administration told The National.

Mr Hulileh spoke publicly in August about his plans for Gaza after Israel ends its war against Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli bombardment and ground operations have devastated the coastal enclave, with at least 64,718 Palestinians killed and 163,859 others injured since the war began on October 7, 2023 with a Hamas attack on Israel.

The PA at the time denied that anyone had been formally selected to lead Gaza and condemned what it called the “disgraceful” actions of a Palestinian businessman for putting his name forward as a potential governor. In a statement, it demanded that Mr Hulileh “stop spreading lies” or risk being held liable.

Mr Hulileh has previously served as the cabinet secretary of the PA and held roles in the Ministry of Economy.

In an interview with The National in August, Mr Hulileh expressed his frustration with the PA's lack of action on Gaza.

“They have been hiding for two years,” he said when asked why he had been approached by the US for the governor's job, instead of the Palestinian government.

Mr Hulileh's arrest was condemned in Palestinian and some Israeli circles as a crackdown on people with differing opinions.

Palestinian commentator Hassan Asfour called the move “utterly disgraceful” and said it showed weakness by the PA.

“A coward in taking a personal stand will not be brave in protecting a people and a cause,” he said in a statement on X.

Former Israeli negotiator Gershon Baskin said Mr Hulileh's arrest was “illegal” and counter to human rights and the interests of the Palestinian people.

Mr Baskin said he had known Mr Hulileh since 1989 and described him as a person with an “impeccable background and history”.

There was no immediate comment from the US on Mr Hulileh's arrest.

Other key dates Finals draw: December 2

Finals (including semi-finals and third-placed game): June 5–9, 2019

Euro 2020 play-off draw: November 22, 2019

Euro 2020 play-offs: March 26–31, 2020

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Bullet%20Train %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Leitch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Aaron%20Taylor-Johnson%2C%20Brian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Sandra%20Bullock%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures