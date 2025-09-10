CCTV footage shows what is said to be an incendiary device sparking a fire on the Alma, a vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla, off the coast of Tunisia. Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla
Flotilla for Gaza reports second drone attack on boat at Tunisian port

Footage shows fire on deck after projectile lands

September 10, 2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla said on Wednesday that one of its boats was attacked by a drone at a Tunisian port, the second such strike in two days.

The GSF, which is seeking to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats, said that all passengers and crew were unharmed.

Footage from the group showed what it said was a projectile striking the deck and sparking a fire. It later showed pictures of what appeared to be a military incendiary device.

GSF reported the first attack on Tuesday, saying one of its vessels had been struck by a drone in Tunisian waters at the Sidi Bou Said port, reports Tunisian authorities said were false.

A Tunisian Coast Guard spokesperson did not respond to a call from Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the flotilla's organisers accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

"Israel continues to breach international law and terrorise us. We will sail to break the blockade on Gaza no matter what they do," Saif Abukeshek, a member of the GSF steering committee, told Reuters.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The flotilla posted a video on Instagram of the alleged attack, showing a luminous object hitting the boat and fire erupting on board.

Following the strike, hundreds gathered near the port, where the flotilla's boats were located at the time of the incident, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israel and the United States.

The group said that the British-flagged Alma sustained fire damage to its top deck and an investigation was underway.

-- with inputs from Reuters

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Updated: September 10, 2025, 3:44 AM
