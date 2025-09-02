Western Sudan landslide kills 1,000 people, rebel group says

At least 1,000 people have been killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area of western Sudan, an armed group has said.

The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said the disaster happened on Sunday after days of heavy rain. There was one survivor in the village of Tersin.

The group controls the area of the Darfur region where the landslide took place. It appealed to the UN and international aid agencies to help recover bodies.

The village has been “completely levelled”, the group said. There are fears the death toll could rise.

Some Sudanese sought shelter in the remote Marra Mountains area after fleeing the country's civil war between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The two-year conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 13 million and caused a grave humanitarian crisis that has left half of Sudan's 50 million people hungry.

On Saturday, Gen Mohamed Dagalo, commander of the RSF, was sworn in as the head of a parallel government based in the western Darfur region, most of which is controlled by the RSF.

Damaged tanks in front of the Central Bank of Sudan building in Khartoum. Reuters

Although the RSF controls most of Darfur, it has been fighting the army and its allies for control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state. The paramilitary group has besieged the city since May last year but the army and its local allies have held firm.

The fight for El Fasher has created one of the worst hunger pockets in Sudan, with residents reported to be eating animal feed. Hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed in crossfire.

Both the army and the RSF have been accused of war crimes throughout the civil war.

The army regained control of the capital Khartoum as well as central and eastern regions of the country earlier this year, leaving the RSF with only Darfur and parts of Kordofan. A recently appointed, military-backed government sits in Port Sudan on the Red Sea in the eastern part of the country.