Train derailment in Egypt kills three and injures dozens

Seven cars of a train travelling in northern Egypt derailed on Saturday, killing three people and injuring another 54, according to the government.
Two of the derailed cars overturned, according to state-owned Egypt Railways.
It said the train was travelling to the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria from Marsa Matruh, another coastal city to the west. The Health Ministry said all 54 people injured are being treated in hospital.
Transport Minister Kamel Al Wazir, who rushed to the site of the accident, ordered the creation of a technical committee to determine the cause of the derailment.
He vowed maximum punishment for anyone found to be responsible for the accident, the statement added.
Train accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, which has in recent years spent billions of dollars on upgrading its rail network. Most accidents are known to be caused by human error on street-level crossings or malfunctions in the signals system.
A spate of train accidents between 2020 and 2021 killed and injured scores of people.
