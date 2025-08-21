Israeli citizen released from Lebanon after a year in detention

An Israeli citizen held in Lebanon for around a year has been returned to Israel with help from the International Red Cross after months of negotiation. A Lebanese security source confirmed the release to The National but gave no further details.
The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that the man, identified as Saleh Abu Hussein, “was transferred to Israel via the Ras Al Naqoura crossing by Lebanese authorities”, according to the statement.
Little is publicly known about Mr Abu Hussein aside from what has been reported in Israeli media. He is a resident of Rumana, an Arab village in northern Israel, near Nazareth, and was reported missing by his family in February, though he had disappeared in July last year. Residents told the Israeli daily Haaretz that he suffers from mental health problems.
Relatives did not immediately notify authorities of his disappearance because he was accustomed to leaving for long periods of time due to his work, Haaretz reported. They only learnt of his detention in Lebanon on the day of his release.
Israeli officials said that no Lebanese prisoners were released in exchange for him. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Israeli security sources as saying that “the circumstances of his arrest are being investigated, and no one has been released in exchange for him”.
Israeli Army Radio added that “after an interrogation and initial medical examination, the citizen was transferred by the Israeli army for comprehensive tests at the hospital, after which he will meet his family”, and that “the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation by security forces”.
Lebanese media, quoting security officials, said a judicial order enabled his release. He was handed over to Lebanese General Security and then to the Red Cross before crossing into Israel.
Lebanon and Israel have been in a state of war since 1948. Lebanese citizens cannot legally enter Israel under Lebanese law, and Israelis cannot enter Lebanon under Israeli law.
