Anger in Algeria as 18 killed by bus plunge into river

Algeria's emergency services on Saturday said they were searching for victims of a bus crash that killed at least 18 people and prompted nationwide outrage over road safety.

The accident occurred when the bus plunged into a river on Friday in the Mohammadia district of east Algiers, authorities said.

Two people injured in the accident were in a critical condition, the emergency services said. More are feared dead.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences to the families of the victims and declared a day of mourning across the country with flags flown at half-mast.

Mr Tebboune said: “This is a tragedy that has touched us all” in a message to the nation and described the bus crash as a “disaster”.

Emergency workers winch the bus out of the river. AP Photo

Algerian Army's Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Said Chanegriha, also offered his condolences to the bereaved.

In recent years, several accidents have been reported across the country as a result of poorly maintained roads, speeding, or mechanical failures.

Friday's was the deadliest among a spate of accidents in recent months that has caused alarm over road safety in Algeria.

