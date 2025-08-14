Six dead in 'arms depot' explosion in Syria's Idlib

A powerful blast rocked Syria's north-western Idlib province on Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring eight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Syrian state news agency Sana reported "an explosion in the vicinity of the city of Idlib". Though Syrian state media has yet to reveal the cause of the blast, the UK-based observatory reported that it occurred at an ammunition warehouse and headquarters of non-Syrian fighters.
At least two of those killed were civilians, including one child, according to the observatory. Syria's civil defence said on X that there were two children among the dead and that the blast caused a fire at the site.
The observatory said the blast coincided with flights by drones over the region.
On July 24, another large explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the town of Maarat Misrin in Idlib. At least six people were killed and more than 100 were injured, the civil defence said.
Syria TV reported “war remnants and ammunition” had exploded at the site.
Syria is struggling to recover from a nearly 14-year civil war involving numerous armed groups, including fighters from abroad. The war ended with the toppling of former president Bashar Al Assad in December.
