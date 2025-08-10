Turkey earthquake: Buildings reported damaged after magnitude 6.1 tremor

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck western Turkey on Sunday, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Sindirgi, south of the city of Balikesir and reported at a depth of 10 kilometres, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre and the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported.

Tremors were felt in Istanbul and across multiple provinces.

Several aftershocks ranging between magnitude 3.4 and 4.6 were felt in the area, the EMSC reported.

Sindirgi’s mayor Serkan Sak told HaberTurk that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two other people from the structure.

Several houses collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk, he said. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Turkey’s disaster management agency has began field surveys, Turkish media reported, urging citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

"All AFAD teams and the relevant institutions have immediately begun searches on the ground. No undesirable event has been flagged up till now," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

In February 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in southwestern Turkey killed at least 53,000 people and devastated Antakya. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring Syria.

More recently, a magnitude 5.8 tremor in the same region resulted in one death and injured 69 people at the beginning of July.

-With agencies

