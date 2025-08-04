Hundreds of former Israeli security officials urge Donald Trump to help end Gaza war

Hundreds of retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, have urged US President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war in Gaza.

“It is our professional judgment that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel,” the former officials wrote in an open letter, shared with the media on Monday.

“At first this war was a just war, a defensive war, but when we achieved all military objectives, this war ceased to be a just war,” said Ami Ayalon, former director of the Shin Bet security service.

The war, nearing its 23rd month, “is leading the state of Israel to lose its security and identity”, Mr Ayalon warned in a video released to accompany the letter.

Ami Ayalon, former Shin Bet chief, says the war in Gaza is no longer just and is now threatening Israel’s security and identity. Getty Images

Signed by 550 people, including former chiefs of Shin Bet and the Mossad spy agency, the letter called on Mr Trump to “steer” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu towards a ceasefire.

Israel launched its war on Gaza in response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities, in which militants killed about 1,200 people and abducted about 240.

The Israeli army has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians − mostly children and women − and caused starvation by using aid as a weapon.

In recent weeks, Israel has come under increasing international pressure to agree to a ceasefire that could see the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza released and UN agencies distribute humanitarian aid. But some in Israel, including ministers in Mr Netanyahu's coalition government, are instead pushing for Israeli troops to push on and for Gaza to be occupied in whole or in part.

Three former Mossad leaders signed the letter. Other signatories include five former leaders of Shin Bet and three former military chiefs of staff.

The letter argued that the Israeli army “has long accomplished the two objectives that could be achieved by force: dismantling Hamas's military formations and governance”.

“The third, and most important, can only be achieved through a deal: bringing all the hostages home,” it added. “Chasing remaining senior Hamas operatives can be done later,” the letter said.

In the letter, the former officials tell Mr Trump that he has credibility with the majority of Israelis and can put pressure on Mr Netanyahu to end the war and return the hostages.

After a ceasefire, the signatories argue, Mr Trump could force a regional coalition to support a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge of Gaza as an alternative to Hamas rule.

