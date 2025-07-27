An air plane drops humanitarian aid over Gaza as seen from northern Gaza Strip July 27, 2025. Reuters
UAE and Jordan carry out aid air drops into Gaza

25 tonnes of food aid and humanitarian supplies have been dropped

The National

July 27, 2025

Jordan and the UAE have carried out three air drops of aid on the Gaza Strip, official Jordanian news agency Petra reported on Sunday, after Israel began a limited pause in fighting in three areas in the enclave.

The air drops were carried out by C130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the UAE Air Force, carrying 25 tonnes of food aid and humanitarian supplies.

The Israeli military on Sunday began a limited pause in fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day, part of a series of steps launched as concerns over surging hunger in the territory mount and as Israel faces a wave of international criticism over its conduct in the 21-month war.

The military said it would begin a daily “tactical pause” in Gaza city, Deir Al Balah and Al Mawasi, three areas of the territory with large populations, to “increase the scale of humanitarian aid” entering the territory.

The pause begins every day at 10am to 8pm local time until further notice, starting Sunday.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: July 27, 2025, 12:47 PM
