Israeli troops 'shot Gazans with hands raised' in worst aid massacre yet

Israeli troops have been accused of shooting Palestinians who approached a food bank with their hands up, in the bloodiest incident yet linked to aid deliveries to Gaza.

One witness told The National that “gunfire erupted from all directions” as thousands of people surrounded a convoy bringing flour into Gaza on Sunday. Officials in the strip said 93 people were killed.

The witness, Musab Abu Omer, said his family and friends “rushed out from our home” after hearing that lorries carrying flour had arrived as food supplies ran low during an Israeli blockade.

“We hadn’t had white bread in more than 14 days. Imagine what it means to go that long without even basic food,” he said.

When his relatives arrived, thousands of people were waiting, Mr Abu Omer said. But, as people approached the lorries, gunfire began and shells fell on the crowd, he said. He was shot in the leg and fell to the ground, unable to see his companions.

Later, he learnt that four of the young men who had come with him, his cousin and three friends, all under 30, had been killed. “They went out just to feed their families. This is what happened to them,” he said. “The world has been watching us starve for months.”

Israel disputed the death toll and said its troops fired warning shots to “remove an immediate threat”. The World Food Programme said the convoy had entered through the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza after assurances from Israel that armed forces would not be present.

Palestinians mourn for people shot dead at a food distribution point on Sunday. EPA

Rami Abdo, director of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, described the incident as “a deliberate act of murder.” According to his organisation's documentation, Israeli forces ordered civilians to approach with their hands raised in a clear gesture of surrender, then opened fire as they moved forward.

“This was not crossfire. This was a massacre,” Mr Abdo told The National. “It reveals the true face of the occupation, a calculated attempt to eliminate a population through starvation, killing, and forced displacement.”

Witnesses report that others are missing at the scene, their bodies inaccessible as the threat of gunfire remains in the area. The testimonies come as Israel widens its offensive in Gaza into the Deir Al Balah area.

Hunger in Gaza

Palestinian aid agency UNRWA reports that all residents of Gaza are now suffering from malnutrition, with widespread food insecurity and starvation. Ismail Al Thawabta, the director of the Government Media Office in Hamas-run Gaza, said the strip “has entered dangerous levels of deliberate famine, with no intervention from the international community”.

Since October 7, 2023, when the war began with Hamas's attack on Israel, dozens of children have died due to malnutrition, with a total of 620 people confirmed dead from starvation and lack of medicine, according to Gaza officials.

“In Gaza, food is no longer a right. It’s a distant dream,” Mr Al Thawabta said. “People search all day for something to eat and return empty-handed.”

Flour has become a precious commodity in Gaza as Israel maintains tight control of crossing points. AFP

Omar Hijazi, a 33-year-old father of five, spoke about the daily struggle for survival. “We can’t even find a single loaf of bread in a day,” he said.

“People are collapsing in the streets. We’re not talking about nutritious food any more, we’re just trying not to die.”

Like many others, Mr Hijazi said the war itself has faded into the background. “We don’t talk about bombs or martyrs. We talk about bread and hunger. Because hunger is killing us faster than anything else,” he told The National.

Human rights organisations have accused Israel of inflicting conditions that amount to war crimes under international law, including deliberate starvation of civilians. Israel blames Hamas for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Yet the international response remains paralysed, with little movement towards a ceasefire or emergency intervention.

“The entire world is watching the slaughter of Gaza and its killing through starvation and genocide, without moving a muscle or batting an eye, as if the people there are not human, and not covered by international agreements and conventions.” Mr Al Thawabta said.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Richard Jewell Director: Clint Eastwood Stars: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley Two-and-a-half out of five stars

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Tuesday results: Singapore bt Malaysia by 29 runs

UAE bt Oman by 13 runs

Hong Kong bt Nepal by 3 wickets Final:

Thursday, UAE v Hong Kong

Key 2013/14 UAE Motorsport dates October 4: Round One of Rotax Max Challenge, Al Ain (karting) October 1: 1 Round One of the inaugural UAE Desert Championship (rally) November 1-3: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Formula One) November 28-30: Dubai International Rally January 9-11: 24Hrs of Dubai (Touring Cars / Endurance) March 21: Round 11 of Rotax Max Challenge, Muscat, Oman (karting) April 4-10: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (Endurance)

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test Thursday-Monday at Colombo

Thursday-Monday at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5

Scoreline Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants