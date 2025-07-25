Syrian and Israeli officials discuss de-escalation in Paris meeting

Syrian and Israeli officials held talks on de-escalating the situation in Syria during US-mediated discussions in Paris on Thursday, US special envoy Tom Barrack said.

“I met this evening with the Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that,” Mr Barrack said in a post on X. “All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts."

Hundreds of people have been killed in the southern Syrian province of Sweida amid clashes involving Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes and government forces. Israel launched air strikes on Syria in what it said was a move to protect the Druze.

Mr Barrack did not name the officials involved in the talks. But Axios quoted two Israeli officials as saying their country's delegation was led by Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al Shibani represented Damascus at the meeting.

It had initially been thought that the talks would take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

It was the first meeting between the parties since the crisis erupted last week in Sweida and Israel launched strikes on Damascus.

It would also mark the first ministerial meeting between the new Syrian government and Israel. The two countries have technically been at war since 1948 and Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967.

Israel launched air strikes on Syrian government positions in the Druze-majority province, saying it wanted to protect the minority community after the violence erupted. Israel also struck Damascus, hitting an area of the presidential palace and the army headquarters.

Syrian government forces left Sweida under a ceasefire announced by the authorities.

Before the violence, Syrian and Israeli officials had met in Baku, sources said, which coincided with a visit to Azerbaijan by Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara. The meeting addressed southern Syria and touched on the potential for a broader peace deal, the sources added.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law