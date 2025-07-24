Ayman Odeh: The Palestinian-Israeli politician taking on the 'fascist' right

Six months ago, Palestinian-Israeli politician Ayman Odeh wrote of his joy that hostages captured by Hamas would be released in exchange for Palestinian detainees, under a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"Happy about the release of the hostages and prisoners. From here, we must free both peoples from the burden of occupation. We were all born free," his post read.

Today, he is still paying the price for what was criticised as an attempt to equate Palestinian and Israeli situations. But despite attempts to attack him politically and physically, he continued to defy his critics.

This month, the Knesset – Israel's parliament – failed to pass a motion to impeach him. He was then assaulted at an anti-war, anti-government rally in the city of Ness Ziona.

In videos seen by The National taken by Mr Odeh's team, but too offensive to publish, extreme-right protesters were seen banging on the car he was in at the time, making obscene hand gestures and even chanting "death to Arabs".

Ayman Odeh’s car was attacked at an anti-war rally in Ness Ziona. Photo: Ayman Odeh spokesman

A decision was made he would go ahead and speak at the anti-war rally anyway. After he took to the stage, protesters hurled rocks at Mr Odeh, until it was too unsafe for him.

Speaking to The National, Mr Odeh described his attempted impeachment as "an important battle with a success against fascists". But he says there are attempts by the extreme far right in Israel to "alter the Palestinian-Israeli identity".

"They want us to be Arabs, without being Palestinians who believe in our nationalist cause. And Israelis, without having the same civil liberties as a Jewish citizen," he said. "That's why they were triggered by my post."

Mr Odeh believes he is not being targeted but being used as a "means to an end". During the Israeli war with Iran, he said, the main topics being discussed were Iran and efforts to impeach him.

"When they asked [a member of the Knesset] why I'm on the list of topics, he said it's because I'm considered the 'eighth war front'.

"They want to wage a war on Palestinians."

The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel (Adalah) worked closely with Mr Odeh.

Speaking to The National, Adalah public relations specialist Moatasem Zedan said some of the organisation's efforts included sending messages to officials urging them to hold Mr Odeh's suspected attackers accountable.

He said in many cases the legal process is not followed where it should be, despite the suspects being known. "This is unusual but not unexpected," he said. "Mr Odeh is the target of an incitement campaign against him."

Ayman Odeh's supporters rallying outside the Israeli parliament before a vote on his impeachment this month. AFP

But the case of the Palestinian-Israeli politician is a symptom in a wider problem. "The assault on Ayman Odeh is not a separate issue from what Palestinians in Israel experience," he said.

Violence against Palestinians in Israeli communities is being seen on a daily basis in the form of assaults on Palestinian labourers, for example, Mr Zedan said.

"We also see policy brutality, including humiliating searches - which is part of a campaign that weaponises law as a tool for vengeance," he said.

Ceasefire push

With the Knesset now in a summer break for two months, and inter-coalition disputes at bay, the time is ripe for a ceasefire to be reached in Gaza, Mr Odeh said.

Additionally, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff en route to the region while talks between Hamas and Israel take place in Doha, hopes for an imminent ceasefire are high.

But Mr Odeh does not believe that a permanent end to the war in Gaza will be seen under the current Israeli government.

He, along with many members of the opposition in Israel, believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intentionally prolonging the war in Gaza for his own personal political gains, as he battles a court case against him that has been postponed repeatedly for security-related circumstances.

"October 7 gave the right, the best excuse to change the geostrategic realities of the Palestinian cause. But when the war is over, there will still be 7.5 million Palestinians between the river and the sea," Mr Odeh said.

