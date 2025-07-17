Israeli strike hits Catholic church in Gaza that Pope Francis called nightly

An Israeli air strike has killed two people at a Catholic church in Gaza city that the late Pope Francis used to call every night for updates on the conflict.

Several were also injured in the attack on the Holy Family Church, including Parish Priest Father Gabriel Romanelli.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said two people died and that the church sustained "extensive damage". Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that seven were wounded.

"Targeting a holy site currently sheltering approximately 600 displaced persons, the majority of whom are children and 54 people with special needs, is a flagrant violation of human dignity and a blatant violation of the sanctity of life and the sanctity of religious sites," the Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

"The bombing destroyed large parts of the complex, and those with special needs were forced to evacuate the area, some of whom were unable to receive the respirators they rely on for survival."

The Israeli military said it was "aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene".

"The circumstances of the incident are under review," it added. "The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them."

Sister Nabila Saleh, who led the Rosary Sisters School located in the church compound before poor health forced her to leave the territory last year, said the Israelis "bombarded the church directly".

“There was an attack this morning and four people are hurt,” she told The National from Jordan. She spoke to a parish priest in Gaza on Thursday morning who confirmed the strike and injuries.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also confirmed the strike, saying "attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such behaviour.”

Italy's Ansa news agency earlier reported that six people were seriously injured, while parish priest Romanelli, who used to regularly update the late pope on the war, suffered light leg injuries.

Father Romanelli had earlier told CNN that Francis used to call the church about 8pm every day. On most days, he said, the call lasted about 15 minutes, during which the pope would speak with the church leaders and Palestinians sheltering at the church.

The gesture, for Palestinians, became a daily reminder that Gaza was not forgotten.

Francis was unwavering in his stance on the Gaza war. He was one of the most consistent global voices calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted access for aid.

The attack is the second time the church compound has been hit in Israeli attacks since the war began.

“It is a very terrible situation,” Sister Saleh told The National. “I know the situation is bad because they don’t have the possibility to respond because of the bombing.”

She recalled fear among parishioners in 2023 when she lived in the church compound as Israeli snipers shot dead two women walking from the church to a convent building.

“I’m very scared and anxious,” she said. “Every day we pray for the people in the church.”

The Roman Catholic Church condemned the December 2023 attack that killed two parishioners. The Israeli army denied its snipers were involved.

The Roman Catholic Church has often called for an end to the Gaza war. At least 17 people were killed in a separate incident in October 2023 when Israeli bombs hit the nearby historic Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius.

