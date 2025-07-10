Firefighters rush to reignited blaze at Cairo's major telecoms centre

A fire reflared on Thursday evening at the Ramses Central telecoms building in downtown Cairo, just four days after a blaze there claimed the lives of four workers and injured dozens.

Civil defence teams were sent immediately to the scene after reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the complex, officials told The National.

The renewed fire started on the roof of a smaller six-storey building that is part of the centre complex, the officials said.

The flare-up was attributed by to "hot spots", or residual heat from the initial blaze, despite the cooling work that had been under way since Monday night.

The officials said large fires often leave behind unseen damage, such as weakened cable insulation, carbon deposits on wires or hidden water seeping into sensitive equipment such as power supplies and fibre racks.

Seven fire lorries and rescue teams rushed to the site to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to adjacent structures.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was limited in scope and has been sequestered to one area, and firefighters are working on putting it out. No more casualties have been reported.

The fire on July 7 caused widespread disruptions to internet and phone services across Cairo and parts of Giza. Officials warned that minor flare-ups could occur.

Shortly after the fire reignited, reports surfaced on social media about disruptions to ATMs belonging to the National Bank of Egypt.

But the Telecommunications Ministry clarified that the renewed fire did not cause significant damage or service interruptions. Most telecoms and banking services had already been restored after the initial blaze.

Earlier on Thursday, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ordered the Ministry of Social Solidarity to pay compensation for the victims of the first Ramses Central fire.

The families of the killed Telecom Egypt workers will each receive 1.1 million Egyptian pounds ($22,000), while injured employees will receive 175,000 pounds.

Telecom Egypt, the state-owned company that operates Central Ramses, will also contribute 1 million pounds to each victim's family and 150,000 pounds to each injured worker.

Victims also received calls of consolation from Entissar Amer, Mr El Sisi's wife.

The incident brought renewed public concern over safety measures at critical infrastructure sites.

The Ramses Central building, built in 1927, remains a critical centre for Egypt’s telecommunications network, managing about 40 per cent of the country’s traffic.

The initial fire severely damaged its operations, but alternative centres were activated to ensure services continued, although some areas remain affected.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the causes of both fires.

While preliminary findings suggest that a short-circuit started the first blaze, further analysis is under way to determine whether other factors contributed.

Emergency teams remain at the site to monitor conditions and prevent further flare-ups.