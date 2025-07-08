Smoke rises from a building hit by Israeli bombardment at Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday. AFP
Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza as ceasefire talks grind on

Three Palestinians die in Israeli bombing near Nuseirat displacement camp

The National

July 08, 2025

Five Israeli soldiers died in combat in northern Gaza on Tuesday, as the war in the enclave entered its 22nd month.

Four of the soldiers were part of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, while the other was with the Northern Brigade, Israel's military said.

Israeli media said the soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. The reports said militants also opened fire on reinforcements sent to evacuate the dead and wounded.

Two other soldiers were severely wounded in the same incident. They were “evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified”, the military said.

About two weeks ago Israel reported one of its deadliest days in months in Gaza, when seven soldiers were killed by a bomb attached to their armoured vehicle.

The latest deaths follow an Israeli bombing near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday night that killed three people in a tent sheltering displaced people, according to official Palestinian media.

The air strike landed close to an aid distribution point west of the camp, the Wafa news agency reported.

In the south of Gaza, another person was killed in Rafah when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution point.

More than 57,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023. The conflict was sparked by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities that killed about 1,200 people. The assailants also took hostage another 250 people.

Trump is 'committed to peace in the region'

Hamas and Israeli delegations are engaged in talks in Qatar aimed at reaching an elusive ceasefire, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff set to join them this week.

The indirect negotiations have made progress but the two still remain at odds over several issues, sources have told The National.

The talks, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, coincide with a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that took place at the White House on Monday.

Israel and Hamas appear to be in agreement on the core provisions of a proposed deal, according to the sources. These include a 60-day truce, the release of 10 hostages held by Hamas and the return of the remains of another 18 who died in captivity.

Mr Trump has made clear that following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, he would like to see the Gaza war end soon.

The war has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population and laid to waste swathes of built-up areas.

More than 880 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the conflict, according to the Israeli military.

