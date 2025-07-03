Hamas in talks on final details of Gaza ceasefire

Hamas leaders are holding talks on the final details of a Gaza ceasefire deal, sources told The National, as a far-right Israeli minister threatens to torpedo any agreement.

Gaza's ruling militants are expected to agree to the latest proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, but the group is seeking clarification about some outstanding issues, the sources said as the talks take place in Cairo on Thursday.

“Hamas has agreed to about 90 per cent of the provisions of the proposals,” said one source. “It's searching for details and clarifications before it gives it final agreement to the plan.”

The main provisions in the proposed deal are a 60-day truce during which Hamas will release 10 living hostages as well as the remains of half those who died in captivity in return for about 1,200 Palestinians detained in Israel.

The proposal also envisions negotiations between Israel and Hamas on ending the war and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US would provide assurances about those negotiations, but Israel is not committing to that part, according to an Egyptian official quoted by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has bitterly opposed any deal throughout the war, called on political ally Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “join forces” to stop a “reckless deal”. Mr Smotrich this week promised to oppose any deal that ended fighting in the strip.

“We must not stop the war without victory,” Mr Ben-Gvir told Israel’s public broadcaster. “What do you think will happen if we stop the war now? That Hamas will hand out flowers?”.

Far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, left, and Bezalel Smotrich could torpedo any ceasefire deal. EPA

US President Donald Trump has said Israel has agreed the terms of the 60-day ceasefire and that Washington would work with both sides during that time to try to end more than 20 months of war.

If Hamas does not accept what is on offer, Mr Trump warned, its prospects will get worse.

The renewed efforts to reach a Gaza truce are taking place in the aftermath of US and Israeli strikes on nuclear sites in Iran, Hamas's chief foreign backer. They also come ahead of Mr Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.

The sources said senior Hamas leaders were in Cairo on Thursday for talks with Egyptian officials to iron out details and timelines of a range of issues, including the withdrawal of the Israeli military from areas in Gaza it seized after a previous ceasefire collapsed in March.

Also under review by the two sides are the mechanics of the resumption and distribution of humanitarian aid for Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are facing hunger and the acute shortage of essential life items.

It is not immediately clear how the proposal addresses Hamas's long-standing conditions, chiefly an end to the war and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Also not clear are the terms that Israel has accepted and whether it offered any concessions on its often repeated assertion that Hamas must dismantle its military and governance capabilities and free all the hostages before the war can end.

A mourner attends the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike near a Gaza hospital in Khan Younis. Reuters

The Egyptian official quoted by AP said both sides have agreed that the UN and the Palestinian Red Crescent would lead aid operations in Gaza and that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is backed by Israel and the US, would also continue to operate in the enclave.

The Hamas and Egyptian officials are also discussing details of the proposed departure from Gaza of wounded Palestinians for treatment as well as senior Hamas officials who are expected to live in exile abroad.

The precise mandate of a council of independent Palestinian technocrats expected to run the coastal territory when the proposed 60-day truce goes into effect is also being negotiated, according to the sources.

Also under discussion is the storing of weapons to be laid down by Hamas as part of the deal and the return by Israel of the bodies of the group's late Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, and his brother, military commander Mohammed Sinwar. Both were killed by Israel.

But Mr Ben-Gvir’s call highlights how easily a deal could still be derailed despite apparent recent progress, particularly if Israel's leading hardliners band together.

Mr Ben-Gvir removed his Jewish Power party from the coalition in January in anger about a short-lived hostage deal. He rejoined the government when the war resumed in March.

His manoeuvres have prompted Israel’s opposition to offer Mr Netanyahu a safety net, in case the government lacks the votes to pass a deal. Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X that he was willing to offer his 23 seats to get a hostage deal. “We need to bring them all home now,” he said.

Despite potential difficulties for Mr Netanyahu, senior ministers in the coalition appear to be supporting the push for an agreement. “There is a large majority in the government and among the people for the plan to release hostages,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday. “If there is an opportunity to do so, it must not be missed!”

A woman slumps over on a donkey cart after allegedly being hit in the head with part of a stun grenade at a food distribution site in Gaza. AP

A forum representing the families of most Israeli hostages have published a clip in which two captives still held in Gaza described themselves as “dead men walking”. Maxim Herkin and Bar Kuperstein told the camera they “don’t feel like human beings”.

The full video calls for one overall deal, as opposed to a series of staggered releases, the format for two previous deals. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said its members “demand a comprehensive agreement that will ensure the return of every last hostage”.

The Gaza war broke out in October 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostages. The group is believed to still have some 50 hostages, with fewer than half of them thought to be alive.

The attack drew a devastating military campaign by Israel that has to date killed more than 56,000 Palestinians and wounded more than twice that number, according to health authorities in Gaza.

The war has also displaced, more than once in many case, the majority of Gaza's estimated two million residents and destroyed large swathes of built-up areas.

Mediators from the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying in vain since March to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages.

The only other truce in Gaza since the war began came in November 2023. It lasted a week.

ODI FIXTURE SCHEDULE First ODI, October 22

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Second ODI, October 25

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Third ODI, October 29

Venue TBC

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Hili 2: Unesco World Heritage site The site is part of the Hili archaeological park in Al Ain. Excavations there have proved the existence of the earliest known agricultural communities in modern-day UAE. Some date to the Bronze Age but Hili 2 is an Iron Age site. The Iron Age witnessed the development of the falaj, a network of channels that funnelled water from natural springs in the area. Wells allowed settlements to be established, but falaj meant they could grow and thrive. Unesco, the UN's cultural body, awarded Al Ain's sites - including Hili 2 - world heritage status in 2011. Now the most recent dig at the site has revealed even more about the skilled people that lived and worked there.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FLIP5 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Main%20%E2%80%93%206.7%22%20FHD%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202640%20x%201080%2C%2022%3A9%2C%20425ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3B%20cover%20%E2%80%93%203%2F4%22%20Super%20Amoled%2C%20720%20x%20748%2C%20306ppi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20740%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%2C%20One%20UI%205.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%2C%20OIS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%4030%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%4060%2F240fps%2C%20HD%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.2)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203700mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%2C%204.5W%20reverse%20wireless%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%20no%20microSD%20slot%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cream%2C%20graphite%2C%20lavender%2C%20mint%3B%20Samsung.com%20exclusives%20%E2%80%93%20blue%2C%20grey%2C%20green%2C%20yellow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Flip%204%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh3%2C899%20%2F%20Dh4%2C349%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

GOODBYE%20JULIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohamed%20Kordofani%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiran%20Riak%2C%20Eiman%20Yousif%2C%20Nazar%20Goma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Leaderboard 64 - Gavin Green (MAL), Graeme McDowell (NIR) 65 - Henrik Stenson (SWE), Sebastian Soderberg (SWE), Adri Arnaus (ESP), Victor Perez (FRA), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 66 - Phil Mickelson (USA), Tom Lewis (ENG), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Ross Fisher (ENG), Aaron Rai (ENG), Ryan Fox (NZL) 67 - Dustin Johnson (USA), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (ESP), Lucas Herbert (AUS), Francesco Laporta (ITA), Joost Luiten (NED), Soren Kjeldsen (DEN), Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 68 - Alexander Bjork (SWE), Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Adrian Meronk (POL), David Howell (ENG), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Sean Crocker (USA), Scott Hend (AUS), Justin Harding (RSA), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Renato Paratore (ITA)

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

BAD%20BOYS%3A%20RIDE%20OR%20DIE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adil%20El%20Arbi%20and%20Bilall%20Fallah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWill%20Smith%2C%20Martin%20Lawrence%2C%20Joe%20Pantoliano%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A