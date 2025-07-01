Rockets hit northern Iraq's Kirkuk airport

Two Kayusha rockets struck an Iraqi military airbase at Kirkuk airport in the north of the country late on Monday, a security official said.

At least one security personnel was slightly wounded, the source added. Another rocket fell on a house in the city of Kirkuk, causing material damage, he said.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The military part of Kirkuk's airport includes bases for the Iraqi Army, the federal police, and the paramilitary forces known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

A security source confirmed to the state-run news agency that two rockets struck the military airbase, one falling near a runaway, and a third hit a house in the city.

Kirkuk International Airport management said that there was no damage and that flights were not disrupted.

Iraq has long been a battleground of drone and rocket assaults and has proved fertile ground for proxy wars.

But it only recently regained a semblance of stability after decades of devastating conflicts and turmoil.

Last week, hours before a ceasefire ended the 12-day Iran-Israel war, unidentified drones struck radar systems at two military bases in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

The government launched an investigation, but has yet to identify the perpetrators.

