Outrage in Turkey over magazine's alleged depiction of Prophet Mohammed in a cartoon

Clashes erupted in Istanbul on Monday night after angry demonstrators protested against a satirical magazine accused of depicting the Prophet Mohammed in a cartoon.

The drawing published in the weekly LeMan magazine shows a man introducing himself as Mohammed to another figure described as Musa - Moses in Arabic and Turkish - as they float above a scene of missiles landing on buildings surrounded by flames.

Turkish television channels showed a crowd shouting “Long live hell for those savages” as they confronted riot police near the magazine’s offices off the busy Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.

Riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd, AFP reported.

Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor opened an investigation over "publicly insulting religious values" and four staff from LeMan, including the cartoonist responsible for the illustration, were arrested, police said.

Turkish police man a barricade in front of the LeMan magazine's office in Istanbul on Tuesday. EPA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya published footage of the arrests, which appeared to show LeMan's editor-in-chief, cartoonist, graphic designer and manager being handcuffed in police raids on their homes.

"The caricature or any form of visual representation of our Prophet not only harms our religious values but also damages societal peace," Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on X.

Authorities ordered copies of the LeMan issue containing the image to be confiscated and took steps to block access to the magazine's social media accounts, state news agency Anadolu reported. LeMan's website was not accessible from Turkey on Tuesday morning.

Muslims widely consider any depiction of God and the Prophet Mohammed to be offensive and therefore forbidden.

LeMan, founded in 1991, said the cartoon was not a depiction of the Prophet and was intended to portray Israeli attacks on Muslim-majority populations.

"In the work, the name of a Muslim who was killed in the bombardments of Israel was fictionalised as Muhammed," the magazine said in a statement published on X. "More than 200 million people in the Islamic world are named Muhammad. There is no reference to the Prophet Muhammad in the work."

It apologised to readers who had been offended and asked “well-meaning brothers and sisters who are protesting to understand us correctly.”

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said “the rule of law” was working against “this mentality that is trying to provoke society by attacking our sacred values”. He also called on protesters to disperse and said some were engaged in “provocative actions.”

“No one has the right or freedom to commit a crime, regardless of the reason,” Mr Gul said in a statement published on his social media accounts.

There have been calls for more protests on Tuesday.

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Sour%20Grapes %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZakaria%20Tamer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESyracuse%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Kante (34'), Jorginho (45' pen), Pedro (80')

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

ENGLAND SQUAD Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The%20Mother%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Niki%20Caro%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jennifer%20Lopez%2C%20Joseph%20Fiennes%2C%20Gael%20Garcia%20Bernal%2C%20Omari%20Hardwick%20and%20Lucy%20Paez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

8.15pm: Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

8.50pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Du Plessis plans his retirement South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last. Du Plessis, 34, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside. "The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Who are the Soroptimists? The first Soroptimists club was founded in Oakland, California in 1921. The name comes from the Latin word soror which means sister, combined with optima, meaning the best. The organisation said its name is best interpreted as ‘the best for women’. Since then the group has grown exponentially around the world and is officially affiliated with the United Nations. The organisation also counts Queen Mathilde of Belgium among its ranks.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E77kWh%202%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E178bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C150%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How it works A $10 hand-powered LED light and battery bank Device is operated by hand cranking it at any time during the day or night The charge is stored inside a battery The ratio is that for every minute you crank, it provides 10 minutes light on the brightest mode A full hand wound charge is of 16.5minutes This gives 1.1 hours of light on high mode or 2.5 hours of light on low mode When more light is needed, it can be recharged by winding again The larger version costs between $18-20 and generates more than 15 hours of light with a 45-minute charge No limit on how many times you can charge

Ukraine Capital: Kiev Population: 44.13 million Armed conflict in Donbass Russia-backed fighters control territory

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

Brief scores: Pakistan (1st innings) 181: Babar 71; Olivier 6-37 South Africa (1st innings) 223: Bavuma 53; Amir 4-62 Pakistan (2nd innings) 190: Masood 65, Imam 57; Olivier 5-59

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

FINAL SCORES Fujairah 130 for 8 in 20 overs (Sandy Sandeep 29, Hamdan Tahir 26 no, Umair Ali 2-15) Sharjah 131 for 8 in 19.3 overs (Kashif Daud 51, Umair Ali 20, Rohan Mustafa 2-17, Sabir Rao 2-26)

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index in full 1 Jeff Bezos $140 billion

2 Bill Gates $98.3 billion

3 Bernard Arnault $83.1 billion

4 Warren Buffett $83 billion

5 Amancio Ortega $67.9 billion

6 Mark Zuckerberg $67.3 billion

7 Larry Page $56.8 billion

8 Larry Ellison $56.1 billion

9 Sergey Brin $55.2 billion

10 Carlos Slim $55.2 billion

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MATCH INFO Manchester United v Manchester City, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

Representing%20UAE%20overseas %3Cp%3E%0DIf%20Catherine%20Richards%20debuts%20for%20Wales%20in%20the%20Six%20Nations%2C%20she%20will%20be%20the%20latest%20to%20have%20made%20it%20from%20the%20UAE%20to%20the%20top%20tier%20of%20the%20international%20game%20in%20the%20oval%20ball%20codes.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeren%20Gough-Walters%20(Wales%20rugby%20league)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBorn%20in%20Dubai%2C%20raised%20in%20Sharjah%2C%20and%20once%20an%20immigration%20officer%20at%20the%20British%20Embassy%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20she%20debuted%20for%20Wales%20in%20rugby%20league%20in%202021.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESophie%20Shams%20(England%20sevens)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWith%20an%20Emirati%20father%20and%20English%20mother%2C%20Shams%20excelled%20at%20rugby%20at%20school%20in%20Dubai%2C%20and%20went%20on%20to%20represent%20England%20on%20the%20sevens%20circuit.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFiona%20Reidy%20(Ireland)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMade%20her%20Test%20rugby%20bow%20for%20Ireland%20against%20England%20in%202015%2C%20having%20played%20for%20four%20years%20in%20the%20capital%20with%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20previously.%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Fifth ODI, at Headingley England 351/9

Pakistan 297

England win by 54 runs (win series 4-0)

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now