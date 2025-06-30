Israeli attacks, aid crisis ... and a ceasefire? Where things stand in Gaza war

Israel has once more intensified its attacks on Gaza, killing dozens of people and firing at schools, hospitals and aid centres, residents say.

The renewed offensive comes despite hopes that the end of a 12-day air war between Iran and Israel could open the door to peace in Gaza. While talks have resumed on a possible deal with Hamas, the strip continues to be hit by daily strikes.

Adding to the military operations is what is widely viewed as a desperate humanitarian crisis in Gaza, after Israel blockaded aid for more than two months. While some food deliveries have resumed, some of it is controlled by a US and Israeli-backed foundation whose activities have been marred by violence.

More than 20 months into the war, here are the latest developments.

Military campaign

Israel began what it calls Operation Gideon's Chariots in May, taking control of large parts of Gaza as part of its campaign against Hamas. Palestinian officials report daily fatalities as Israel bombards the strip.

Since dawn on Monday, at least 80 Palestinians have been reportedly killed in a series of Israeli air strikes. One of the deadliest attacks occurred on a cafe where 13 people were reported killed and others injured on the Gaza city seafront.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 28 bodies were brought to hospitals across Gaza in the past 24 hours alone. The death toll since the war began with Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, is 56,531, with 133,642 wounded. From March 18, 2025, alone, more than 6,200 people have been killed.

Emergency workers search in the ruins after an air strike in Gaza city last weekend. Bloomberg

Israel disputes these casualty figures, saying they come from the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza and are too uncritically adopted by the UN. It says its objectives remain to defeat Hamas and return the hostages held by the militants.

The Hamas-run Government Media Office in Gaza says Israel has also attacked more than 250 shelters and refugee camps, housing more than half a million people. “These centres, most of them originally schools, were supposed to be safe havens. Bombing them is a compounded crime,” it said.

“Everything is being targeted now, as if we’re back to the early days of the war. What should we do? We’re exhausted, physically and mentally, and there’s no place left to go,” Jawad Zedan, a 60-year-old resident of Jabalia, told The National.

“They’re targeting shelters and tents. Every metre of Gaza holds death. We keep running from it, but I’m certain the day will come when death can no longer be escaped,” he added.

Humanitarian crisis

Aid workers say it is difficult to get food and medicine into Gaza due to Israeli restrictions, amid warnings of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

On Monday, Israeli forces bombed Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza for the 12th time since the war began. Gaza officials condemned the repeated bombings of medical facilities as “a deliberate attempt to dismantle Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure”.

Amjad Al Shawa, Director of the Palestinian NGO Network in Gaza, described the situation as “a humanitarian catastrophe of historic proportions”. He told The National that “the entire humanitarian system has collapsed”.

According to Mr Al Shawa, more than 80 per cent of hospitals are out of service, most medicines and supplies have run out, more than 60 children have died from malnutrition, and about 100,000 more have severe nutritional deficiencies. More than 80 per cent of Gaza’s territory is now under Israeli forced displacement orders.

He warned of “truly catastrophic scenes” in the coming days unless urgent nutritional and medical aid is delivered. Israel says it is allowing some aid to enter the strip but seeks to prevent it falling into the hands of Hamas. It says the privately run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has provided almost 50 million meals to people in the strip.

Palestinians have reported harrowing ordeals while trying to collect aid. Reuters

Dozens of people have been reported killed while trying to collect aid from the GHF's warehouses. Israeli troops say they have fired warning shots to control crowds, while the foundation insists it is working in difficult conditions to bring people food.

Tayseer Muhanna, a representative of the media office, said the few aid lorries allowed into Gaza each week, compared to 600 lorries per day before the war, are often prevented from reaching distribution points. “Many who attempt to reach these centres never return. They die trying to find food,” he said.

Civil defence workers warn that many areas remain inaccessible due to continuing attacks, and fuel shortages are severely hampering rescue and ambulance efforts.

Ceasefire talks

The end of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran was followed by a resumption of Gaza ceasefire talks. US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that a deal could soon be reached, while musing about a wider settlement between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

There has been no clear progress in the talks, although negotiators are engaging with Israel and Hamas to build on the momentum from the ceasefire in Iran. The US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to broker a new ceasefire since the previous arrangement collapsed in mid-March.

Talks on a truce in Gaza have resumed amid global calls for a ceasefire. AFP

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the end of the war in Iran “presents an opportunity for a dramatic widening of peace agreements”, which he said Israel was working on. “Alongside the freeing of hostages and defeat of Hamas, there is a window of opportunity that must not be missed,” he said.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke to Trump envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday and “emphasised the necessity” of a ceasefire, his office in Cairo said. He said this could be a prelude to achieving Mr Trump's “vision of establishing comprehensive peace”.

Mr Abdelatty said it was necessary to “present a political horizon for the Palestinian cause” that meets demands for an independent state and could “spare the region from repeated cycles of escalation and tension”.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Sandman %3Cp%3ECreators%3A%20Neil%20Gaiman%2C%20David%20Goyer%2C%20Allan%20Heinberg%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Tom%20Sturridge%2C%20Boyd%20Holbrook%2C%20Jenna%20Coleman%20and%20Gwendoline%20Christie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

UAE%20athletes%20heading%20to%20Paris%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEquestrian%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdullah%20Humaid%20Al%20Muhairi%2C%20Abdullah%20Al%20Marri%2C%20Omar%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Suwaidi%2C%20and%20Ali%20Al%20Karbi%20(four%20to%20be%20selected).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EJudo%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EMen%3A%20Narmandakh%20Bayanmunkh%20(66kg)%2C%20Nugzari%20Tatalashvili%20(81kg)%2C%20Aram%20Grigorian%20(90kg)%2C%20Dzhafar%20Kostoev%20(100kg)%2C%20Magomedomar%20Magomedomarov%20(%2B100kg)%3B%20women's%20Khorloodoi%20Bishrelt%20(52kg).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ECycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3ESafia%20Al%20Sayegh%20(women's%20road%20race).%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESwimming%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EMen%3A%20Yousef%20Rashid%20Al%20Matroushi%20(100m%20freestyle)%3B%20women%3A%20Maha%20Abdullah%20Al%20Shehi%20(200m%20freestyle).%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAthletics%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EMaryam%20Mohammed%20Al%20Farsi%20(women's%20100%20metres).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, Group B

Barcelona v Inter Milan

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

PAKISTAN SQUAD Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (test captain), Babar Azam (T20 captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETHE%20SPECS%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EEngine%3A%203.5-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%209-speed%20automatc%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20279hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20350Nm%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh250%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5