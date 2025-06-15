Foreign activists resist Egypt's attempts to block Global March to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Many participants in the Global March to Gaza have vowed to remain in Cairo and make another attempt to reach the Rafah border crossing, despite arrests, deportations and violent confrontations with Egyptian authorities who say they did not obtain permission for their show of solidarity with the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Some activists posted videos on social media to urge others to stay in the Egyptian capital and continue their mission of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. “If you're in Cairo, stay here. Do not leave," said one. "We came to Egypt with the promise that we would break the blockade and bring humanitarian aid to the border. Being stopped one time is not failure. We will be able to do what we have set out to accomplish."

Another activist emphasised the symbolic importance of breaking through state barriers to show solidarity with Gazans, who are suffering daily Israeli attacks, starvation and displacement in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 21st month.

“The whole purpose of this march is to show Palestinians inside Gaza that they are not alone,” he said. “People on the outside, ordinary people, are here for them. We are trying to break through these barriers to send a message: the war must end.”

The march, known in Arabic as Masirat Al Ahrar (March of the Free), aimed to bring together thousands of pro-Palestine activists from 54 countries to deliver a message of solidarity with Gazans and demand an end to Israel's blockade of the territory. However, their efforts were met with significant resistance from Egyptian authorities, who intensified security measures and detained hundreds of participants.

Egyptian security officials told The National on Sunday that nearly 500 foreign activists had been deported, of whom more than 200 were sent home on arrival at Cairo airport. The remainder were detained just outside the Suez Canal city of Ismailia before they were put on buses and taken to Cairo airport from where they left the country.

The officials said authorities were investigating how security agencies failed to detect plans by the foreign activists to converge in Egypt to stage the march. "This apparent negligence has led to damaging scenes shared online of our policemen beating unarmed activists, dragging them to buses or just confiscating their passports," said one official.

Members of a convoy of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, shout pro-Palestinian slogans as they pass through Zawiya, Libya, on June 10, en route to Egypt to join the Global March for Gaza. AP Photo

In a statement issued late on Saturday, the organisers reaffirmed their commitment to breaking the siege on Gaza while expressing gratitude to the Egyptian people for their hospitality and support.

In their statement, the organisers described the challenges they faced, including what they labelled as acts of "thuggery" by prostate groups. These incidents occurred in Ismailia, about 120km from Cairo, where activists were attacked by individuals allegedly mobilised by the state to prevent their entry into the militarily sensitive region of North Sinai.

"We thank the Egyptian people for their warm welcome and hospitality," the statement read. "What happened does not represent the will of the Egyptian people. Our only goal was to advance to Rafah, break the blockade on our Palestinian brethren in Gaza, and stop the war.”

Footage widely circulated on social media shows activists at a checkpoint just outside Ismailia being assaulted by men described by the organisers as "thugs". Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late South African president Nelson Mandela, posted a video from the checkpoint in which he said his passport was confiscated by authorities.

The activists involved were taken back to Cairo aboard buses and processed for deportation, the organisers said.

Egyptian authorities have defended their handling of the situation, stating that the activists did not have the proper permissions required to cross Egyptian territory en route to Gaza.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that while the government supports Palestinian activism, foreign visitors planning to travel to sensitive areas, such as the Rafah border, must adhere to strict protocols and secure prior approvals.

Activists say they submitted formal requests to various Egyptian embassies but received no response, so they decided to gather in Egypt to ensure their voices were heard.

The Egyptian state is sensitive to large demonstrations, which have been outlawed since 2013, when the military removed Mohamed Morsi from the presidency amid widespread protests against him. The march organisers said they were aware of this, which is why they did not ask Egyptians to take part. They said they were merely for the marchers to be able to reach the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

“We want to remind everyone that the march is not aiming to cause any sedition or incite a revolution. On the contrary, this march is and will remain peaceful,” said one organiser.

Meanwhile, another Rafah-bound group of activists travelling as the Qafelat Al Somood, or Convoy of Steadfastness, has been halted in eastern Libya after setting off from Tunisia on June 9 and passing through western Libya.

The convoy, which includes activists, doctors, and journalists, was supposed to enter Egypt and join the Global March to Gaza.

The convoy's organisers, including the Tunisia-based Co-ordination of Joint Action for Palestine, said it was blocked by forces loyal to the military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is aligned with the eastern-based rival administration to the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, as it attempted to pass through the city of Sirte.

A representative of the co-ordination group said in a televised statement on Saturday night that the convoy’s camp in eastern city had been surrounded by Mr Haftar’s forces and that internet access in the area had been cut off.

A negotiating team was reportedly sent to meet Mr Haftar’s representatives.

A spokesman for the eastern Libyan government said on Saturday that it was prepared to provide food and medical aid to the convoy but it would only be allowed through once the activists had obtained proper approvals from the Egyptian government.

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The Internet

Hive Mind

four stars

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com