EgyptAir cancels flights to key Middle East cities amid Israel-Iran conflict

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Iran conflict

Egyptair has announced the cancellation of flights to Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil until further notice, citing safety concerns amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The airline said in a statement that the decision was made to prioritise the safety of passengers and crew as tensions in the region continue to rise.

"In light of the current events in the region and in the interest of the safety of our customers, Egyptair announces the cancellation of flights to the airports of Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, and Erbil until stability is restored. We urge affected passengers to review their bookings by contacting EgyptAir’s customer service centre," the statement read.

Israeli authorities said on Sunday that the country’s airspace remained closed for a third consecutive day following retaliatory missile strikes from Iran.

This comes after Israel launched a large-scale military campaign on Friday targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership, an operation that has triggered deadly escalations across the Middle East.

Iran responded to Israel's strikes by firing hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israeli cities, destroying residential buildings and hitting near key infrastructure sites in Tel Aviv.

Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv remains closed, with authorities stating that reopening will require at least six hours' advance notice once it is deemed safe to resume operations.

However, Israel’s land borders with Jordan and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula remain open.

Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines, on Sunday cancelled flights to and from several destinations, including Tokyo and Moscow, until June 23 due to the continuing conflict.

Other global airlines, including Lufthansa, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Air India, have also suspended flights to the region or rerouted them over Saudi Arabia, Egypt, or Turkey to avoid the volatile airspace.

The closures have disrupted global travel for thousands of passengers and increased operating costs for airlines due to longer flight routes and higher fuel consumption.

Several Israeli airlines moved their fleets to airports in Greece and Cyprus. Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia began relocating their planes out of the country on Friday, hours after Iran's retaliation.

The planes were flown without passengers, according to a spokesperson for Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

