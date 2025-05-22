A villager of Qaldoun Al Marah harvests Damascene roses, for which the region is famous, in Al Nabk, countryside of Damascus, Syria. All photos: EPA

News

MENA

In pictures: Syria's famous Damascene rose harvest

The practices and craftmanship associated with the harvest was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Site in 2019

The National

May 22, 2025

Villagers of Qaldoun Al Marah harvest Damascene roses, for which the region is famous, in Al-Nabk, countryside of Damascus, Syria.

The rose is a source of an essence from which oil is extracted and sold to Europe, especially France, to manufacture the finest perfumes, as well as rose water and cosmetics.

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi

Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Rating: 4.5/5

Updated: May 22, 2025, 9:58 AM