In pictures: Syria's famous Damascene rose harvest
The practices and craftmanship associated with the harvest was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Site in 2019
Villagers of Qaldoun Al Marah harvest Damascene roses, for which the region is famous, in Al-Nabk, countryside of Damascus, Syria.
The rose is a source of an essence from which oil is extracted and sold to Europe, especially France, to manufacture the finest perfumes, as well as rose water and cosmetics.
Updated: May 22, 2025, 9:58 AM