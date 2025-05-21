UN special envoy Geir Pedersen said that despite lifted sanctions offering hope, Syria still faces conflict, economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis. AFP
UN special envoy Geir Pedersen said that despite lifted sanctions offering hope, Syria still faces conflict, economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis. AFP

News

MENA

Fragmentation and renewed war still loom large for Syria, UN envoy warns

About 16.5 million Syrians, nearly 70 per cent of the population, require protection and humanitarian aid, says Geir Pedersen

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

May 21, 2025