Palestinian journalists take part in the funeral of Hassan Eslaih, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Al Nasser hospital. AFP
Palestinian journalists take part in the funeral of Hassan Eslaih, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Al Nasser hospital. AFP

News

MENA

Gaza journalist killed in Israeli air strike on Nasser hospital

Hassan Eslaih was being treated for injuries suffered in an air strike on the same hospital last month

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

May 13, 2025