Yemeni prime minister Ahmad bin Mubarak resigns

Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak has resigned from his position amid pressure to reform the country's leadership and public demands for improved services.

In a statement published on his social media account on X, Mr bin Mubarak said he had faced challenges in his role including a limited ability to make the "necessary reforms" of state institutions.

"I ask God to grant success to whoever succeeds me, and I call on everyone to support him and rally around him to fulfill his duties in these difficult circumstances that our country is going through," he wrote on X.

Calls for the Yemeni premier's resignation have been mounting as accusations of corruption and misappropriation of resources were reflected in Yemen's streets as protests broke out of the economic crisis impacting civilian lives.

Power outages of up to 20 hours a day, exacerbated people's anger, especially with the high temperatures of the summer.

Demonstrators demanded accountability for the deteriorating services and living conditions.

Yemen has been fragmented by war - between the Houthi rebels who had taken over the capital Sanaa in 2014 and a Saudi-led coalition that helped regain territoris captured by the group.

Since 2022, an eight-member Presidential Leadership Council has been in power, headed by Rashad Al Alimi.

A source close to the government told The National, that Mr Mubarak's replacement will be the Minister of Finance, Salem Saleh Salem bin Brek.

"He has a good reputation - and is distant from corruption within the government," the source said.

Deteriorating public services and inflation were also an issue among residents who put the blame on the Yemeni government and its leadership.

