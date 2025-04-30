Dust storm sweeps through Cairo forcing school shutdowns

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cairo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cairo/">Cairo</a>’s skies turned a dusty yellow on Wednesday as a powerful khamsin storm swept desert sand across the Egyptian capital, reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions. Outlying areas of the capital region such as New Cairo and 6 October City, which are surrounded by vast deserts, were particularly affected. Schools across the country remained closed on the orders of the Education Ministry after the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) issued a high-impact weather alert on Tuesday, warning of winds with speeds of 40–60kph, with gusts reaching up to 80kph. The authority advised people to avoid unstable structures, wear masks outdoors and exercise extreme caution while driving because of poor visibility. The storm was expected to affect most of the country, including Greater Cairo, North Upper Egypt, the Suez Canal, the Sinai Peninsula and the Gulf of Suez. The EMA also forecast rain, particularly on the country’s northern coast where thunderstorms were possible. Light to moderate rain was also expected in Greater Cairo, North Sinai and the Suez Canal cities. Maritime activity in the Gulf of Suez would probably be disrupted, with waves reaching up to 3 metres, the agency said. The khamsin, which typically occurs between March and May, is a hot desert wind sweeping across North Africa and the eastern Mediterranean. It heralds the shift from Egypt’s warm but breezy spring to the scorching temperatures of summer. Temperatures in Greater Cairo were forecast to peak at 33°C on Wednesday and range between 33°C and 40°C in Upper Egypt. However, a significant drop is expected on Thursday, with Cairo cooling to 27°C.