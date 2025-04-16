US President Donald Trump, right, is helping to shield Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, left, from an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, a former ICC prosecutor says. AFP
ICC former prosecutor says Netanyahu's freedom 'temporary' if US and Iran mend ties

Luis Ocampo tells The National that Israeli PM's efforts to evade international arrest warrant could be in jeopardy

Nada AlTaher
April 16, 2025