Iran releases French citizen Olivier Grondeau after nearly 900 days in prison

Iran released French citizen, Olivier Grondeau, after more than two years in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/12/30/irans-jailing-of-italian-journalist-cecilia-sala-has-nothing-to-do-with-journalism/" target="_blank">prison</a>, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Thursday. Mr Grondeau had been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/24/how-art-saved-morad-tahbaz-from-the-brutality-of-irans-evin-prison/" target="_blank">detained by Iranian</a> authorities since October 2022 on security charges and has now returned to France. He is "free and with his loved ones", Mr Macron said on X. The President added "our mobilisation will not weaken" to ensure the release of two other French citizens still held by Iran in what Paris views as state hostage-taking. No further details of Mr Grondeau's circumstances were given after his almost 900 days in prison. The French citizen was arrested in Shiraz, southern Iran, in October 2022 and sentenced to five years in prison for "conspiracy against the Islamic republic". His family rejected the charges, describing Mr Grondeau as a passionate fan of Persian poetry who went to Iran on a tourist visa as part of a world tour. Mr Macron said on X that the two other citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, must be freed from Iranian jails. "My thoughts are with them and their families today," he said. Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, posted a picture online of Mr Grondeau smiling while on a plane. His release comes as Europe attempts to push for the resumption of talks with Iran over its nuclear activities. In January, Mr Grondeau's family revealed his identity and in an audio message he said that him and two French citizens were "exhausted" and their strength was "running out". Mr Grondeau, who turns 35 next week, remains in hospital in France undergoing a series of tests, having been severely weakened in recent months, particularly psychologically, a government source told AFP, asking not to be named. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> did not comment on the release. In recent years, the regime's security forces have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual citizens, mostly on charges related to espionage and security. Human rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Tehran denies this.