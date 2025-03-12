Iran to hold nuclear talks with Russia and China in Beijing

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/iran-china-and-russia-show-naval-might-in-gulf-of-oman-drills/" target="_blank">Iran</a> will attend nuclear talks with Russia and China on Friday, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, with the meeting focusing on Tehran’s “nuclear issue” and the lifting of sanctions. The meeting, scheduled in Beijing, will be chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and his Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharibabadi attending. Esmail Baghai, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the theme of the talks would fall within the country’s framework of regular consultations with various parties. It comes as US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/07/trump-says-he-wants-to-negotiate-new-nuclear-deal-with-iran/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>’s administration urged Tehran to negotiate a new deal over its atomic capabilities. Mr Trump, who sent a written letter to Iran’s leadership calling on them to work out a new agreement, said he wanted to negotiate with Iran rather than resort to military means. On Wednesday, Iran said it was expecting to receive the correspondence “soon” via an Arab country. Iranian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/10/iran-wont-kneel-to-trumps-pressure-president-masoud-pezeshkian-says/" target="_blank">Masoud Pezeshkian</a> said he would not negotiate with Mr Trump while the latter was issuing threats. "I won’t even negotiate with you under threats ... do whatever the hell you want," state media quoted Mr Pezeshkian as saying. Reacting to Wednesday's closed-doors UN Security Council meeting over Tehran's nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the gathering was a "new and bizarre process that puts into question the goodwill of states requesting it". The meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members – France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, Britain and the US – after rising concerns over Iran's expansion of its stockpile of close to weapons-grade uranium. Iran has denied seeking to develop a nuclear weapon. However, it is "dramatically" accelerating enrichment of 60 per cent-purity uranium, to near the 90 per cent weapons-grade level, the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned. Mr Trump's letter said Tehran’s atomic activities had surged in recent months. The UN watchdog also said the US and Iran should begin talks to settle their differences over the Tehran’s nuclear work. Last week, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, dismissed the US call for discussions over the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/12/irans-nuclear-programme-is-imminent-challenge-for-trump-amid-fears-of-israeli-strike/" target="_blank">nuclear programme</a>, describing it as “bullying”. Another round of expert-level discussions are expected to follow the talks in China in late March, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said. Mr Gharibabadi previously told Tasnim news agency the idea behind these talks stemmed from the previous round of discussions between Iran and Germany, France and the UK in Geneva, Switzerland. "The talks will be focused at a more technical and specialised level, and we will probably meet again within the next three weeks, so that our experts will also discuss and examine further,” he said. “All sides emphasised that a negotiated solution to these issues of mutual interest must be pursued, and an understanding and outcome must be reached in this direction." Iran, Russia and China launched their annual Middle East naval exercises, known as Security Belt-2025, in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday. Tehran was represented by its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/06/iran-launches-first-naval-drone-carrier/" target="_blank">Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps</a>, a paramilitary force with its own navy, which reportedly deployed fast attack ships that it claims have stealth capabilities. Mr Trump first imposed his so-called maximum-pressure policy against Iran in 2018, triggering an economic crisis and raising fears the two countries were close to war after he ordered a drone strike that killed senior Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, the leader of the IRGC's Quds Force, in Baghdad. Tehran responded at the time with reciprocal attacks on a US base in Iraq and by stepping up its nuclear activity.