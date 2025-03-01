Amid ruins of war, Gazans strive to spread joy of Ramadan

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> For the people of Gaza, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> has always been a time of warmth, generosity and bustling commerce. But this year the holy month arrives as residents of the small Palestinian enclave are struggling to recover from 15 months of a devastating Israeli military offensive that has left families <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/06/live-in-a-tent-or-leave-gazas-battered-families-say-israel-blocking-rebuilding-equipment/" target="_blank">homeless</a>, destroyed livelihoods and made the idea of a better future seem like a distant dream. Despite the hardships, the resilience of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>'s people is on full display. The desire to reclaim a sense of normality can be seen in the modest decorations appearing in shop windows and makeshift homes – simple lanterns hanging from doorways, strings of lights and pieces of tinsel. Mahdi Abu Rukba, 36, is one of many Gazans trying to recreate the magic of the holy month against all odds. Married with three children, he now lives in a tent in Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza with nothing but the bare minimum to survive. “Despite everything, we are preparing to welcome Ramadan,” Mr Abu Rukba told <i>The National</i>. “We bought a few simple decorations and hung them at the entrance of our tent. It’s not like every other year, but it’s the best we can do. It’s also a way to remind the world of our suffering and the reality of our lives.” Mr Abu Rukba's family were living in a tent during the previous Ramadan as well, but in the south. They joined the thousands of Gazans who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/28/familiarity-brings-comfort-among-rubble-of-gazas-north-say-returning-residents/" target="_blank">moved back north</a> after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on January 19. They were all hoping to return to their homes and the comfort of familiar surroundings. “Our home was destroyed in the latest incursion,” Mr Abu Rukba said. “Now, we’re spending Ramadan among the ruins of our lives.” Even amid the rubble of their neighbourhood, he is trying to create moments of joy for his children. He bought them each a small lantern, hoping the soft glow would bring smiles and a sense of celebration. “Ramadan in a tent is not easy,” he said. “It’s impossible to fully adapt, but we try. These are our attempts to live, to find joy – for us and for the children, who light up when they see the decorations.” It is an equally challenging time for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/01/17/gaza-economy-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Gaza’s traders</a>, for whom Ramadan is usually a busy time. Ghazi Maqtaa, 42, a food trader and shop owner in Gaza city’s popular Al Sahaba market, says he is facing an uphill battle. “Honestly, goods are quite scarce,” Mr Maqtaa told <i>The National</i>. “Food supplies are available, but other Ramadan necessities are hard to find. There are hardly any new household items or decorations. What’s available are leftovers from before the war, and of course, prices are high.” While the market is not as crowded as it was before the war, there is a modest turnout of shoppers. People walk through the lanes, their eyes scanning for affordable ways to take a touch of Ramadan’s joy back home. “People are trying, with the bare minimum, to create a festive atmosphere,” Mr Maqtaa said. “Even shop owners decorated their storefronts – an attempt to move past the war and build a new life among the rubble.” For many, simply seeing the Ramadan decorations is a source of comfort. “I felt a bit of happiness when I walked through the streets and saw the shops preparing for Ramadan,” Taghreed Yaghi, 40, a mother of three, told <i>The National</i>. Ms Yaghi spent Ramadan last year in the north, refusing to leave despite the war. She remembers it as the worst Ramadan of her life, with neither food nor festive spirit to be found. “Of course, I can't compare this to how things used to be, but it’s better than last year,” she said. “The atmosphere and the markets are slowly recovering.” Ms Yaghi went out shopping for new Ramadan decorations after the ones she used every year were destroyed when a missile hit a room of her home in Gaza city. She sees it as a small but significant step to reclaiming joy. “The prices are not the same, but I managed to buy some because they add positive energy to our souls,” she said. Her wish for the future is simple: “I hope next Ramadan will be better, with all our family members gathered around the table, just like before.”