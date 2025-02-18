Lindsay Graham says from Tel Aviv 'very little appetite' in Senate for US control of Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A top US Republican and longtime ally of President Donald Trump has said after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv that there is not much support in the US Senate for any American involvement in taking over Gaza.

“One thing I will say, there’s very little appetite that I’ve seen in the United States Senate for America to take over Gaza in any way, shape or form,” Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Mr Graham was part of a bipartisan group of US legislators who met the Israeli leader in Tel Aviv on Monday. Mr Netanyahu has expressed support for Mr Trump’s disputed proposal to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza abroad, and for the US to take over the war-ravaged enclave.

The US senator added that, while working on solutions to the Palestinian issue, there is no expectation for Israel to accept a deal that could lead to another October 7 attack or allow Hamas to remain in power. He said the Palestinian Authority, in its current form, is not considered to be a viable solution.

Mr Trump first floated the idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza earlier this month during an official visit by Mr Netanyahu to Washington. He proposed turning the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East” and then suggested that the two million Palestinians who would be displaced under his plan for the US to “own” Gaza would not have the right to return after reconstruction.

“The one thing that President Trump has done, he started a discussion that was long overdue,” said Mr Graham, adding that Arab states had “woken up” to the need for an alternative solution for Gaza.

Mr Trump’s statements sparked strong condemnation across the Arab world and much of Europe, with some critics saying the plan would amount to ethnic cleansing. In response, Arab leaders are set to convene a mini-summit in Riyadh on February 21 to discuss alternatives to Mr Trump’s plan. The summit will include leaders from the six Gulf Co-operation Council nations, along with Egypt and Jordan, according to AFP.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, who also attended the Tel Aviv meeting, said he expected Arab states to put forward a “workable alternative.” He said a possible regional plan could include normalised relations with Israel and a clear path towards Palestinian self-determination.

Mr Blumenthal said Jordan's King Abdullah had convinced him that Arab states would present a plan that covers normalising ties with Israel, self-determination for the Palestinians, and regional defence arrangements and security for Israel.

“If those components are part of a realistic plan, it could be a game-changer for the region,” he said.

