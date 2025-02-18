Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo surgery for hernia

King Abdullah of Jordan will undergo minor surgery to treat a hernia on Tuesday, the royal palace said.

State television quoted a palace official as saying the monarch will stay two hours in the King Hussein Medical Centre, an army hospital in Amman, after the operation is over.

The king, who is 65, assumed the throne in 1999, following the death of his father, King Hussein, from cancer at 63.

Last week, King Abdullah met US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss Mr Trump's proposal to empty Gaza of its inhabitants and send them to Egypt and Jordan. The plan comes after a truce that ended a 15-month war in the enclave between Israel and Hamas, the militant group supported by Iran.

On Monday, the king repeated that Jordan rejected the plan to displace Gaza's two million people, at a meeting with military retirees.

“No to displacement, no to forced relocation, no for an alternative homeland,” the king said, adding that this had been his position since 1999.

Crown Prince Hussein, who has assumed a larger public profile in recent years, also attended the meeting.

