From left, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. AFP
From left, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. AFP

News

MENA

Egypt is building up a military mission in Somalia before the December deadline for Ethiopian troop withdrawal

Egyptian military advisers, trainers and counter-terrorism commandos support Somali forces in fight against Al Shabab militants

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

October 15, 2024