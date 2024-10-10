Hezbollah spymaster Wafic Safa reportedly target of Israeli bombings in Beirut

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

After Israel assassinated several top Hezbollah leaders in recent weeks, Wafic Safa was one of the last remaining senior officials alive.

On Thursday night, Israeli air strikes hit central Beirut. Israeli media reported that Mr Safa, who was heavily involved in the 2006 war negotiations with Israelis, was the target.

Lebanon's National News Agency said an air strike hit a building in the area of Nowayri and another hit the area of Ras Al Nabaa. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 18 deaths and 92 injuries.

In 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mr Safa, describing him as "the head of Hezbollah's security apparatus" and a close associate of the group's then Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed two weeks ago in a massive Israeli attack on Beirut.

He rose to prominence in the mid-1990s when he negotiated the release of Hezbollah prisoners with Israel.

Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006. That conflict remained the most recent between the two sides until fighting resumed a year ago, coinciding with the war in Gaza. The war has escalated significantly in recent weeks, with more than 2,000 killed in Lebanon and 1.2 million displaced.

In imposing the sanctions, the US said Mr Safa “has exploited Lebanon's ports and border crossings to smuggle contraband and facilitate travel on behalf of Hezbollah, undermining the security and safety of the Lebanese people, while also draining valuable import duties and revenue away from the Lebanese government”.

The Treasury said Mr “Safa is in charge of Hezbollah's liaison and co-ordination unit, and is responsible for Hezbollah’s co-ordination with the international community and with Lebanese security agencies”.

He is accused of arranging the passage of illegal drugs and weapons into the port of Beirut. Hezbollah specifically routed certain shipments through Mr Safa to avoid scrutiny, the Treasury stated.

He was a suspect in the assassination of former prime minister Rafic Hariri, the father another former premier, Saad Hariri, in 2005. Hezbollah has denied its involvement in the Lebanese statesman’s death.

The US Treasury also accused Mr Safa, along with Hezbollah parliamentary chief Muhammed Raad, of maintaining a list of 100 Hezbollah members who were to acquire foreign citizenship.

“With these passports, these individuals would be sent by Hezbollah on long-term missions to Arab and western countries,” the Treasury added.

Mr Safa also allegedly threatened a Lebanese judge charged with investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast, which implicated allies of Hezbollah.

Despite his prominent position, Mr Safa kept a low profile and rarely spoke to the media.