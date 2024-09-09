Riad Salameh's hearing over alleged embezzlement begins in Beirut, source says

<b>The Salameh Papers: Full coverage</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/the-salameh-papers/"><b> here</b></a> Beirut's chief investigating judge began hearing sessions on Monday in the case involving Lebanon's former central bank chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2023/02/02/revealed-how-investigators-say-riad-salameh-conducted-central-bank-embezzlement-operation/" target="_blank">Riad Salameh</a>, who was last week charged with embezzlement, a source close to the file told <i>The National.</i> Bilal Halawi was tasked with investigating Mr Salameh after financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim<b> </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/04/lebanon-presses-charges-against-former-central-bank-governor-riad-salameh/" target="_blank">brought charges </a>of “embezzlement, theft of public funds, forgery and illicit enrichment” against him last Wednesday. He has been in custody since. The charges are related to an investigation into a massive fraud scheme that saw more than $110 million allegedly embezzled from Lebanon's central bank, Banque du <a href="http://liban.it/" target="_blank">Liban. </a>It is widely known as the Optimum case, in reference to the company <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2023/09/06/broker-used-by-riad-salamehs-lebanon-central-bank-accused-of-extravagant-irregularities/">Optimum Invest SA</a>. Mr Salameh is alleged to have embezzled at least $42 million through deals with the Lebanon brokerage firm between from 2015 and 2018. Mr Salameh, whose term as the BDL governor ended in July 2023, has denies the accusations. He told <i>The National </i>in a July email that the operations with Optimum were in line with the institution's accounting framework. Optimum has said it was unaware of the alleged scheme and that “all dealings between Optimum Invest and Banque du Liban were conducted in full compliance with applicable laws and regulation”. The judge is expected to decide on Monday whether to keep Mr Salameh in detention. After three decades as the head of the BDL, Mr Salameh – who was once praised as the guardian of Lebanon's financial sector – is facing a slew of legal action, including an arrest warrant and an Interpol notice related to accusations of embezzling more than $330 million from the BDL in a separate case.