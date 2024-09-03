Turkey's counter-terrorism unit arrests chief Mossad financier in Istanbul

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The chief financier of Israel’s external spy agency Mossad in Turkey was arrested in Istanbul, Turkish police said, in a move likely to further strain relations between the two countries.

Istanbul police’s counter-terrorism unit arrested Liridon Rexhepi after following work by Turkish intelligence service MIT, state media reported on Tuesday, without providing details of the suspect, his alleged relations with Mossad and Israel or how, or at what scale, he had been allegedly financing the agency.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have soured dramatically since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and triggered the war in Gaza. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish leaders have voiced support for Hamas and criticised Israeli conduct in its military operations, which have killed more than 40,700 people in the Palestinian enclave since the war began. Turkey banned trade with Israel in May over the war and Mr Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have traded acerbic barbs over social media.

Israeli officials have criticised the Turkish government for hosting Hamas members in the country and said that the trade ban harms both Israeli and Turkish firms. Before the war, the two countries shared trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars a month and had been rebuilding bilateral relations bruised by previous rifts. Despite the current fallout, Israel and Turkey have not cut off their diplomatic ties.

The Turkish government has come under significant public pressure over its ties with Israel. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to demand a boycott of companies they accuse of supporting Israel. The arrest of an alleged high-profile Mossad agent may ease some of those fears, but may also provoke public anger about how a financing network could operate in the country.

Earlier this year, Turkish security forces announced they had arrested about three dozen people across the country accused of spying for Israel . Turkish police and intelligence forces raided 57 locations across eight provinces, apprehending 33 suspected of working for the Israeli spy agency.

