Decision to reopen Sudan's vital Adre border crossing praised amid Geneva peace talks

The United Arab Emirates, US, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations issued a joint statement on Friday welcoming the decision by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to reopen the Adre border crossing with Chad for three months, allowing the passage of vital humanitarian assistance to hunger-stricken areas. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/14/us-sponsored-sudan-peace-talks-set-to-start-in-switzerland-without-armys-participation/" target="_blank">army-aligned</a> government in February blocked aid deliveries at the crossing controlled by the paramilitary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/13/sudans-rsf-commander-dagalo-condemns-army-on-eve-of-peace-talks/" target="_blank">Rapid Support Forces</a>. The council said it was being used for the delivery of weapons, with the country gripped by conflict since April last year. The decision was announced as talks are held in Geneva to find a route to peace in Sudan. The army-backed government has refused to attend the negotiations, which are being co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, with the UAE, African Union, Egypt and the UN forming a steering committee. “The delegations in Geneva welcome the decision by the Sudanese Armed Forces to open the Adre border crossing – a critical step for saving lives and preventing the spread of famine – and we look forward to seeing the first convoys cross in the coming days," the statement read. "We call on the RSF to take immediate steps to ensure that the aid groups entering through the Adre border are provided safety, unfettered humanitarian access and operational independence from armed and political actors." The reopening of the vital border crossing with Chad would allow humanitarian assistance to flow into the western region of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/05/famine-in-sudans-darfur-prompts-un-call-for-action/" target="_blank">Darfur</a>, where hunger is more widespread than anywhere else in Sudan. "We all must take immediate steps to move humanitarian assistance into Darfur and across Sudan with safe and unhindered passage to the people in need, regardless of which party controls territory," the statement said. "The expansion of humanitarian assistance is a top priority for the members of the international community gathered in Switzerland. The facilitation of humanitarian access and civilian protection is consistent with the parties' commitments under the Jeddah declarations and obligations under international humanitarian law." Aid agencies said thousands of tonnes of aid had been stranded in Chad, with the army's only approved crossing into the region, Al Tina, inundated by heavy rain. Delivering aid at other approved points, including five crossings designated by the government's de facto capital in Port Sudan, takes longer and involves entering conflict areas, aid agencies said.