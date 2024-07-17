A still from a video released by ISIS claims to show the gunmen who attacked a mosque in Muscat, killing six people and injuring dozens. Amaq News Agency
A still from a video released by ISIS claims to show the gunmen who attacked a mosque in Muscat, killing six people and injuring dozens. Amaq News Agency

News

MENA

Oman mosque attack expected to spur Gulf region against ISIS threat

Experts studying extremist organisations say fatal attack in Muscat bore the hallmark ISIS strategy of trying to divide communities

author image
Ramola Talwar Badam
Dubai

17 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Egypt to suspend unpopular power cuts for two months over summer

Oman mosque attack expected to spur Gulf region against ISIS threat

Family of Syrian children killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon struggle for answers

Lebanon's Shiite Muslims mark Ashura and draw parallels with Gaza

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space