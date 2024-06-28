Gaza's sick children allowed medical passage to Egypt for first time since May

Israel said it has allowed 68 people, including 19 sick and injured children and their companions, to leave Gaza for Egypt.

It is the first medical passage permitted since Israeli forces last month took control of the Rafah border crossing, the sole entry and exit point that had been available to Gaza's civilians.

On Thursday, the children and their helpers left through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, according to the Co-ordination of Government Activities in the territories, the military body responsible for Palestinian affairs.

The process was carried out in co-ordination with the US, Egypt and the international community.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 10,000 Palestinians trapped in Gaza require medical care that can no longer be provided in the enclave.

“Medical evacuation corridors must be urgently established for the sustained, organised, safe and timely passage of critically ill patients from Gaza via all possible routes,” Hanan Balkhy, regional director for the WHO, said on X. “This includes Rafah and Karem Shalom to Egypt, West Bank, East Jerusalem, and from there to other countries when needed.”

Today's news of the medical evacuation of critically ill children from #Gaza — the first since 7 May — is a welcome step. But more than 10,000 patients still require medical care outside the Strip.



Of the 13,872 people who have applied for medical evacuation since 7 October,…

Ms Balkhy said only 35 per cent of the more than 13,000 people who have applied for medical evacuation since October 7 have been approved.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's nearly nine-month military campaign in Gaza and more than 86,400 have been injured.

According to a recent report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, 96 per cent of the population is facing acute food shortages.

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the medical evacuation of sick children from Gaza.

“We appeal for facilitated medical evacuation via all possible routes, including Rafah and Karem Shalom, to Egypt, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and from there to other countries when needed,” Dr Tedros said on X.

We welcome yesterday's evacuation of 21 patients outside of #Gaza. This is the first since the Rafah crossing closure on 7 May.



Over 10,000 patients still need medical evacuations.



We appeal for facilitated medical evacuation via all possible routes, including Rafah and Karem… pic.twitter.com/A2o1zFD7UO — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 28, 2024

Ground attack

Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched a ground operation in Shujaiya, a neighbourhood in Gaza city.

“The forces of the 98th Division began in the last day a divisional operation in the Shujaiya area, above and below ground at the same time,” the Israeli military confirmed on X.

Heavy bombardment has made it difficult for rescuers to reach injured residents, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

The Israeli military told residents of Shujaiya to evacuate.

First responders said air strikes hit five homes, killing at least three people and wounding another six.

It said rescuers were still digging through the rubble for survivors.

Shujaiya residents in a messaging group shared video footage showing large numbers of people fleeing the neighbourhood on foot with their belongings in their arms, AP reported.