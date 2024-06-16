Israel announces 'tactical pause' in operations along aid route in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel has announced the beginning of a "tactical pause" in military operations in parts of Gaza, to allow aid to enter the besieged enclave at the Karam Abu Salem border crossing.

Israel’s Co-ordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat) said the move, to take place from 8am to 7pm every day, aimed to "increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering Gaza" after discussions with the UN and humanitarian organisations.

The Israeli army emphasised there was no ceasefire in place and that the pause would only apply to one aid route. Hostilities will continue in other parts of Gaza, including the southern city of Rafah, it said.

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes… pic.twitter.com/C9UeSbwuQ7 — COGAT (@cogatonline) June 16, 2024

The UN said aid groups faced challenges moving supplies into the enclave, including the arbitrary return of full aid lorries due to items Israel deemed "dual-purpose", such as sleeping bags and medical supplies.

Read more Gazans set for bleak Eid Al Adha as war robs them of basic rituals

Between June 1 and June 13, Israel allowed only 23 of 44 planned humanitarian missions to northern Gaza to take place, the UN said.

"Four were denied access, 10 were impeded and seven were cancelled due to logistical, operational or security reasons" as military operations intensified, the UN said.

In southern Gaza, 108 of 151 aid missions went ahead as planned. Seven were denied, 24 were impeded and 12 were cancelled, the UN added. The "impeded" missions included those that subjected to prolonged delays by the Israeli military.

On Friday, Unicef spokesman James Elder said a lorry carrying "medicine and nutrition supplies for 10,000 children was turned back".

"Two fishermen seeking food for their families [were] shot dead on the beach in front of us," he added.

Humanitarian workers are also sounding the alarm about the heat in Gaza, which has exacerbated already desperate conditions. Water is scarce, shelter is not weatherproof and there is little electricity.

"People have lost their fans, their refuge and sanctuary," Mr Elder said.

Israeli reported the deaths of soldiers in violence in Rafah and northern Gaza on Saturday, marking one of the deadliest days for Israel since it began its war on the enclave.

Two soldiers were killed in an explosion in the north of the enclave and eight were killed in an attack on an armoured personnel carrier in Rafah, the army said.

Hamas claimed responsibility for one of the attacks, in a statement on Saturday evening.

It said its Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades military wing "trapped" the Israeli vehicle in a minefield at the Nabulsi junction, south-west of Gaza city.

"We watched as a helicopter arrived to evacuate the casualties," Hamas said in the statement.